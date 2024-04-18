Liverpool exit Europa League despite win at Atalanta

Liverpool crashed out of the Europa League after they failed to turn around their 3-0 first-leg defeat to Atalanta despite winning 1-0 at Gewiss Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp’s men took the lead from the spot in the seventh minute through Mohamed Salah but could not find the goals needed as they fell to a 3-1 aggregate loss in the quarter-finals.

West Ham were knocked out by Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen at London Stadium, also going out 3-1 on aggregate.

The Hammers gave themselves hope, both in the tie and of inflicting a first defeat of the season on Leverkusen, courtesy of Michail Antonio’s first-half goal.

But it was not enough as Leverkusen scored late on through Jeremie Frimpong.

Roma held off AC Milan to advance to the semi-finals.

Daniele De Rossi’s side, who won the first leg 1-0, scored two quickfire goals through Gianluca Mancini and Paulo Dybala to strengthen their advantage.

Despite Mehmet Zeki Çelik’s red card for a late challenge on Rafael Leao and Matteo Gabbia pulling one back in the 85th minute, the hosts managed to see out the match.

Marseille had to rely on penalties to claim their last-eight win over Benfica.

Benfica went to Stade Velodrome with a 2-1 advantage.

Faris Moumbagna opened the scoring for the hosts but both defences proved to be stubborn as the match went the distance after extra-time.

Antonio Silva and Angel Di Maria missed from 12 yards before Luis Henrique scored the decisive spot-kick to send the French club through.

Aston Villa edged past Lille and into the semi-final of the Europa Conference League following a penalty shoot-out win.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saved two spot-kicks as Villa went through 4-3 on penalties after the quarter-final had ended 3-3 on aggregate after two legs.

Goals from Yusuf Yazici and Benjamin Andre had seen Lille overturn a 2-1 first-leg advantage, but Matty Cash’s 87th-minute strike sent the tie to extra-time.

⏰ LATE RESULTS ⏰ Club Brugge and Olympiacos go through to the semi-finals ✅#UECL — UEFA Europa Conference League (@europacnfleague) April 18, 2024

Olympiakos beat Fenerbahce 3-2 on penalties after their second leg in Turkey had finished 1-0 to the home side, and 3-3 on aggregate, and will go on to face Villa.

Fiorentina needed extra time to get past 10-men Viktoria Plzen, with goals from Nicolas Gonzalez and Cristiano Biraghi closing out a 2-0 win, which was the overall aggregate score.

Bruges completed a 3-0 aggregate victory over PAOK Salonika after a brace from Ferran Jutgla have them a 2-0 win in Greece.