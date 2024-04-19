A look at what is at stake in the EFL and National League this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A look at what is at stake in the EFL and National League this weekend

By Press Association
Paul Warne, centre, is chasing promotion while Charlie Adam, left, and Steve Morison are threatened by relegation (Barrington Coombs/Nigel French/Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Derby will look to clinch promotion on Saturday, while Fleetwood, Port Vale and Sutton seek to keep their battles against relegation alive.

Nothing will be decided this weekend in the Premier League or Championship, but there is plenty at stake in the lower two tiers of the EFL, while the National League regular season concludes at Saturday lunchtime.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the issues in play.

League One

Portsmouth have sealed the title and Derby will go up with them if they better both Bolton and Peterborough’s results. The Rams travel to Cambridge on Saturday, while Bolton host Port Vale and Posh are at Bristol Rovers.

Barnsley will clinch a play-off spot if they avoid defeat to Blackpool and match Lincoln’s result against Cheltenham, as will Oxford if they beat Stevenage on Friday night and Lincoln and Blackpool then both drop points.

Fleetwood will be down unless they beat Leyton Orient, Burton lose to Reading and Cheltenham do not win. Port Vale are also vulnerable if they fail to match Burton’s result, or if they lose and Cheltenham win.

League Two

Steve Morison on the touchline in front of a large banner reading 'The VBS Community Stadium, home of Sutton United'
Steve Morison’s side have survival on the line (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Sutton will be relegated if they lose or if Colchester match their result – if both win, it would additionally take a point for Grimsby to seal Sutton’s fate on Saturday.

Victory for Crewe would see them lock up a play-off place and the same is true for Barrow if either Crawley or Walsall drop points. Crewe’s place could also be confirmed if two of Crawley, Walsall and Doncaster – the latter of whom play Barrow – fail to win.

National League

Halifax manager Chris Millington celebrates
Chris Millington’s Halifax side are in pole position for the remaining play-off spot (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

The final weekend of the regular season sees the last play-off place up for grabs between FC Halifax Town, Aldershot and Southend.

Victory for Halifax against Eastleigh would clinch their place, barring a ridiculous goal difference swing to Aldershot – they would have to hammer Dagenham and Redbridge by at least 15, so will more realistically be hoping to better Halifax’s result. Should both teams lose, Southend’s superior goal difference means a win over Rochdale would see them in.

Boreham Wood need a win, coupled with dropped points for any of Woking, Ebbsfleet, York or Wealdstone, to avoid relegation. A draw could be enough for Wood, but only if Woking lose by five goals at home to Fylde.