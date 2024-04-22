Fabio Capello tips a Jude Bellingham-inspired England to win Euro 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fabio Capello tips a Jude Bellingham-inspired England to win Euro 2024

By Press Association
Former England manager Fabio Capello believes the Three Lions will win Euro 2024 this summer (David Davies/PA)
Fabio Capello believes “super player” Jude Bellingham can help drive England to Euro 2024 glory this summer.

Former England manager Capello was at the Bernabeu on Sunday to see Bellingham score a stoppage-time winner as Real Madrid beat Barcelona 3-2.

The 20-year-old midfielder has made an incredible impact at Real since joining from Borussia Dortmund last summer, with that superb El Clasico strike his 21st goal of the season.

Spain Soccer La Liga
Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring an El Clasico winner for Real Madrid against Barcelona on Sunday (Manu Fernandez/AP)

“Only the super players can play like him at this age – (Lionel) Messi and some others,” Capello said at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid.

“It was an incredible performance that I saw in a really important game like El Clasico because he was very good on every part of the pitch.

“He ran back and covered the ball. The fans understand a lot of this.

“As supporters they know this player wants to win. He runs and fights.”

Capello, who managed England between 2008 and 2012, has tipped the Three Lions to end their 58-year wait for a major trophy in Germany this summer.

The Italian believes Gareth Southgate’s side have the best attack in the tournament, although he admits to concerns over the defence and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

When asked who he thought would win the Euros, Capello said: “I like England.

“Their midfielders and forwards are the best – Bellingham, (Harry) Kane, (Bukayo) Saka.

“Right and left defenders is good, but I have some doubts about the centre-backs and the goalkeeper. It’s not the same level as the other part of the team.

England v North Macedonia – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group C – Old Trafford
Fabio Capello has concerns over England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as well as the centre-backs in front of him (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Sometimes, the goalkeeper is really, really good, but I saw the game that they lost against Italy, the (Euro 2020) final at Wembley.

“After 20 minutes he started to shoot long ball. Is this fear? For the defenders when you have a really good goalkeeper it is another thing. Confidence.”

Laureus ambassador Capello added: “I liked the last game they played (against Belgium) – fight, pressing.

“The problem is when they arrive at the moment to win they play with fear sometimes.”

::The 25th Laureus World Sports Awards take place on Monday evening in Madrid. To find out more, and follow the ceremony, visit www.laureus.com