Brendan Rodgers hoping Celtic can give retiring Joe Hart ‘wonderful sign-off’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Brendan Rodgers hoping Celtic can give retiring Joe Hart ‘wonderful sign-off’

By Press Association
Joe Hart has six games left before retiring (Steve Welsh/PA)
Joe Hart has six games left before retiring (Steve Welsh/PA)

Brendan Rodgers has challenged Celtic to ensure the retiring Joe Hart bows out in a blaze of glory next month.

The 37-year-old former England goalkeeper announced in February that he would be hanging up his gloves at the end of this season.

Hart now has just six games remaining of his professional career, and every one of them currently has huge connotations as the Hoops – three points clear at the top – bid to seal the cinch Premiership title before facing Rangers in the Scottish Cup final on 25 May in what will be the ex-Man City keeper’s farewell appearance.

“He’s been an absolutely brilliant player in his career,” manager Rodgers told Celtic TV.

“If you go back to when he was at Shrewsbury as a young player and now fast forward, all his life, the commitment, the sacrifices he has made have all been for the team.

“He’s very much a team player. Seeing how he has supported his team-mates this season, he’s absolutely brilliant. Of course we want to do it for the club, but for Joe finishing off this would be a wonderful sign-off for him.”

Rodgers was at Parkhead on Sunday as Celtic staged ‘An Evening With Joe Hart’ and the manager revealed that the Englishman, who won 75 caps for his country, was blown away by the reception he received from supporters.

“If you’re a player that doesn’t really know what this club is about and you come into it, you hear all the talk around Celtic being a real family club and the passion of the supporters and the care they give to people,” said the Hoops boss.

“That (Sunday’s event) is an example of it. If they did that at the Hydro (in Glasgow) it would probably have sold out as well.

“But for the club to arrange that for Joe, for the tickets to sell out in one day, and for him to feel that affection, that is what players and people miss when they leave Celtic because it just does not happen in the majority of clubs, that feeling.

“He was just so appreciative of that from speaking to him during and after the event.”

Sunday’s event came just over 24 hours after Hart had missed a penalty in the Scottish Cup semi-final shootout with Aberdeen before making a decisive save from Killian Phillips minutes later.

Reflecting on the goalkeeper’s eventful afternoon at Hampden, Rodgers, whose side visit Dundee on Sunday, said: “It takes great courage for any player to step up and take a penalty.

“I’ve seen Joe here (at the training ground) and how well he hits it, so we had no hesitation in putting him on that fifth penalty. But I think where his experience comes in, he didn’t let it bother him.

“He had the miss, which was unfortunate, but straight away, the mindset shifts to being really positive and he ends up being the hero in a different way, in probably the way he would have expected.”