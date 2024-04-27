Blackpool denied in final play-off push after defeat at Reading on last day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blackpool denied in final play-off push after defeat at Reading on last day

By Press Association
Blackpool’s Karamoko Dembele scored at Reading (Mike Egerton/PA)
Blackpool’s Karamoko Dembele scored at Reading (Mike Egerton/PA)

Blackpool missed out on the Sky Bet League One play-offs after falling to a 3-2 defeat in their final game of the season at Reading.

Karamoko Dembele had given Blackpool the perfect start, opening the scoring in only the fourth minute, but Sam Smith nodded Reading level on the brink of half-time.

Goals from Harvey Knibbs and Femi Azeez in a three-minute spell after the interval effectively sealed the visitors’ fate, with substitute Jordan Gabriel’s late effort proving too little, too late.

At kick-off at the SCL Stadium, eighth-placed Blackpool were locked in a four-way fight with Barnsley, Lincoln and Oxford for the last two remaining play-off spots.

A four-match winning run had propelled Neil Critchley’s side into late contention and they began strongly in Berkshire.

Reading’s defensive cover was exposed on the right and Dembele, the winger on loan from Ligue 1 side Brest, stroked home from the edge of the area.

The hosts responded positively and, in the second minute of first-half stoppage time, Smith stooped to head home an Azeez cross for his 16th goal of the season and fourth in successive games.

Blackpool tried to resurrect their fading top-six hopes after the break only for Sonny Carey and Hayden Coulsen to blaze over when well placed.

It proved costly, with Knibbs tucking in a pass from Mamadi Camara – also his 16th goal of the campaign – to give Reading the lead in the 68th minute.

Three minutes later, a headed flick from Smith was expertly converted by Azeez.

Blackpool’s response saw Gabriel charge down an attempted stoppage-time clearance from home goalkeeper Joel Pereira, with the ball going into the net, but it was a mere consolation.