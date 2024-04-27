Oxford beat Exeter to secure play-off spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Oxford beat Exeter to secure play-off spot

By Press Association
Mark Harris broke the deadlock (Adam Davy/PA)
Oxford clinched the final League One play-off place and can look forward to facing Peterborough after a 2-1 win at Exeter.

The U’s knew they had to rely on results elsewhere and Lincoln’s home defeat to Portsmouth and Barnsley’s draw with Northampton opened the door for them to finish in fifth place, which they did.

Oxford went in front in the 13th minute after a horrendous error by Pierce Sweeney, who gave the ball straight to Mark Harris and he ran in on goal before slotting past Vili Sinisalo.

The Finnish goalkeeper then made an outstanding reactive save to keep out Ciaron Brown’s point-blank header before more awful defending – this time from Will Aimson – led to an Oxford penalty after 40 minutes as the Exeter defender tripped Josh Murphy in the penalty box.

Cameron Brannagan drilled the ball to Sinisalo’s right to double Oxford’s lead.

Exeter were far better after the break and pulled one back in the 52nd minute when Millenic Alli headed in from a Tom Carroll corner before Ilmari Niskanen missed a great chance to equalise when he scuffed a shot wide from 10 yards.

Alli’s deflected cross then struck the post and Aimson headed over, but Exeter could not find the equaliser they deserved on the balance of play.