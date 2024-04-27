Barnsley headed for the play-offs after draw with Northampton

Barnsley made it into the League One play-offs despite conceding late on to draw 1-1 with Northampton.

The Reds head into the play-offs with just one win in their last nine and under the interim care of Martin Devaney after Neill Collins’ departure earlier in the week.

Herbie Kane netted a first-half opener before Louis Appere equalised in the dying embers.

Barnsley opened the scoring in the 18th minute when Adam Phillips laid the ball to Kane on the edge of the box to smash a low, right-footed effort beyond Lee Burge.

The visitors looked to have a golden opportunity to level in the 37th minute when Appere raced through on goal, but Barnsley skipper Jordan Williams recovered well to deny.

The Tykes wasted a clear-cut chance to double their lead on the hour mark. Kane intercepted a loose pass at the back, cutting back to John McAtee who couldn’t find the net from the six-yard-box.

Northampton got a last-gasp equaliser in the sixth minute of added time when Appere struck beyond Liam Roberts from a set-piece.