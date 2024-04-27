Neil Critchley promises ‘important summer’ of squad rebuilding at Blackpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Neil Critchley promises ‘important summer’ of squad rebuilding at Blackpool

By Press Association
Blackpool manager Neil Critchley is planning a summer rebuild (Nigel French/PA)
Blackpool manager Neil Critchley is planning a summer rebuild (Nigel French/PA)

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley feels his squad face a “pivotal” summer of rebuilding after missing out on the Sky Bet League One play-offs this season following a 3-2 defeat at Reading.

Karamoko Dembele gave Blackpool a fourth-minute lead only for Sam Smith to equalise for Reading on the brink of half-time.

Goals from Harvey Knibbs and Femi Azeez in a three-minute spell in the second half gave the hosts a 3-1 lead, with Jordan Gabriel’s late effort a mere consolation.

“I think that we face an important summer,” Critchley said. “If you look at the players that we inherited or signed when I first came here, the natural cycle of that squad is coming to an end.

“The summer is a chance for us to refresh and move forward. It’s a really pivotal time for us.

“This game did sort of reflect our season, a case of what might have been.

“We started well, got the goal and I felt that we were quite comfortable in the first half.

“But we gave away a really poor goal just before half-time.

“We started the second half better, we had the ascendancy, but Reading knew that we had to win the game.

“They’ve got some good attacking players, with great athleticism, and they were encouraging them to stay up front.

“To them, losing the game meant little. They broke and they scored but we kept going to the end.

“But it wasn’t today that we missed out on the play-offs. It’s over the 46 games and – in certain games, not every one – we’ve fallen short.”

Reading finished in 17th place, having clinched their safety with two games to spare.

“It was a great way to end our season,” Reading manager Ruben Selles said. “It’s always important to finish with a win and a good performance.

“That just gives us a flavour of what we want going forward. We want to get more of that next season. That’s our motivation to come back fit.

“We now have the off-season to review this season and prepare for the next challenge ahead. It’s a good feeling.

“Our first five to 10 minutes wasn’t that good. We’ve had that a few times this season, I don’t like that.

“We have to correct that and it will be one of our keys points during the summer.

“In the games that we can be more comfortable, when we have nothing to play for, we shouldn’t concede that early goal that makes us have to come from behind.

“But we managed to come back and score the goal before half-time and then we came out stronger in the second half.

“Today was probably a perfect example of what has been the season for us.”