Steve Morison insists he will remain as Sutton boss after relegation from EFL

Sutton boss Steve Morison says he is not going anywhere despite his side being relegated from the Football League.

A late leveller in a 4-4 draw against MK Dons was not enough to keep Sutton up, who needed a win as well as other results to go their way.

The draw at Stadium:MK brought to an end Sutton’s three-year stay in Sky Bet League Two, but Morison is keen to stay on.

“We left some points out there since I’ve come in, which from a club point of view is disappointing,” he said.

“I think we almost felt we could do it and to go in, it’s really weird.

“Every message I seem to be having is that we’ve done well to be in with a chance in the last eight, but from a professional point of view, you don’t ever believe that because you want to get the job done.

“But look, 2-0 down at half-time, we had to be honest and say they were really good and we couldn’t lay a glove on them.

“We came out for the second half with a couple of tweaks, won the second half, could’ve had more and you can’t ask for more than that coming away from home against MK Dons and scoring four goals but unfortunately not winning the game.

“That’s just football. I’m really proud of their efforts and it’s a really good place to start from. I’m pleased they put a performance in like that and we can use that as ammo to start next season.

“I’m not going anywhere. Why would I? I’ve been treated amazingly since I’ve been here and love coming to work and this group of players.”

Jack Payne and Alex Gilbey put the hosts well in front in the first half before Stephen Duke-McKenna cut the lead just after the restart.

The sides then took it in turn to score as Emre Tezgel’s strike was cancelled out by Charlie Lakin, only for Ellis Harrison to put the Dons further ahead again.

Duke-McKenna netted for a second time before Harry Smith brought Sutton on level terms at the death, but it was not enough.

In contrast, MK Dons ended the regular season with a tough test as they prepare for the play-offs where they will face Crawley.

Head coach Mike Williamson said: “It’s one of those games where you don’t really know what to expect.

“It was a really good test for us as they had something to play for. We still got a lot of good and positive things in there, but certain things to keep on improving.

“We’ve got to make sure we look and learn from things ahead of a very tough semi-final against Crawley, who play good football and they’ve been very good.”