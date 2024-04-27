Watford boss Tom Cleverley relieved at long-awaited home win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watford boss Tom Cleverley relieved at long-awaited home win

By Press Association
Watford manager Tom Cleverley (John Walton/PA).
Watford manager Tom Cleverley (John Walton/PA).

Watford manager Tom Cleverley admitted his relief at ending the club’s 12-game winless run at Vicarage Road with a 1-0 victory over Sunderland.

A Ryan Andrews goal gave Watford their first home win since November 28 in Cleverley’s first game since being named permanent manager.

Cleverley said: “I would have taken a 1-0 win before the game, but I’ll always be honest and that was possibly our poorest performance since I’ve been in charge.

“Football has got a funny way of working out. We were excellent in the second half at West Brom and at Southampton and we came away with one point from those two games, so we’ve got a little bit of payback today.

“Unfortunately, it wasn’t a stellar performance, but the result was huge for us today. We were sloppy in possession and made too many technical mistakes.

“Maybe that’s the high demands I have of the team. I see on a daily basis how technically good we are in small spaces. I won’t stop demanding until we can have a complete performance.

“Sunderland did a good job of knocking us out of our rhythm and they caused us a lot of problems in the second half.

“It was pleasing that we managed to see it out defensively when we couldn’t manage it against Leeds and West Brom. We showed a bit of grit to see it out and make it five clean sheets in eight.”

Cleverley said taking the winless home run into next season would have weighed heavily on him and his team.

He added: “It’s massive to get the home win out of the way before the summer. If we went an off-season and a pre-season and then to the first game in August, you’re looking at nine months since the last win at home. That doesn’t sound great for a club of our size in this league.

“We’ve managed to clear that one off today, so we’re really, really pleased that we’ve managed to send our supporters away for the summer with a little bit of something to celebrate.”

Unlike Cleverley, Sunderland interim head coach Mike Dodds has no certainty over his status at the club beyond next week’s final fixture at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

And watching his side miss a host of chances before Watford’s goal would have hardly helped his cause.

Dodds said: “I’m really upset for the group and really upset for the fans, whether those who have travelled to the stadium or those back in the north east.

“That’s a game we shouldn’t be losing or even drawing if I’m completely honest. It could have been a 3-0 or 4-0 game to us. But this group has to realise that they’ve got to take their chances.

“When their players and staff are saying something similar as you come off the pitch and their bench is saying that they got away with one today, it’s a really bitter pill to swallow.

“And then their goal is a really poor one to concede. But I would say that’s one moment in 90-plus minutes out of possession where we didn’t do what we should do.

“Taking the emotion out of it, I can’t be overly critical of the group. If we play that game 10 times over, we win it nine times.”