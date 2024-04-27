Kieran McKenna takes the positives from Ipswich’s thrilling draw at Hull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kieran McKenna takes the positives from Ipswich’s thrilling draw at Hull

By Press Association
Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna remains positive about the draw at Hull (Richard Sellers/PA)
Kieran McKenna took the positives out of Ipswich’s 3-3 draw at Hull as his side missed the chance to move into the Sky Bet Championship’s automatic promotion places.

A win would have moved Ipswich second in the table, but a point means they are behind Leeds on goal difference.

The Ipswich boss said: “I thought it was a wonderful game. I saw so many good things that I love about the team and the way we are going about our business.

“We feel we could have got a win out of it, but it’s a point away from home against a good team. There are big positives to take from the game.

“I think we will always take the positive perspective, that gives us 90 points. We have got 90 points for two seasons in a row in two different divisions. We will take the positives and we will move on.

“We’re not delighted with the two goals we conceded in the second half, but we didn’t give away too many chances in the second half.

“The first goal we conceded, that can happen. We got back in front and controlled the game well.

“We’ve been defending well. We’re disappointed with those (goals) tonight, but we’ve curled two in from outside the box. We will never hide from things we can do better.”

Winger Omari Hutchinson scored two fine goals and his performance drew praise from his manager.

McKenna said: “His mindset’s developed so much. He’s so hungry improve and he has done well. He carried a big threat and produced two goals and he’s disappointed he didn’t score a hat-trick.”

George Hirst opened the scoring for the visitors with a fine shot into the bottom corner with 19 minutes gone.

The Tigers drew level five minutes before half-time through Ozan Tufan after Ipswich goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky gave the ball away on the edge of his area.

The visitors went back in front as Hutchinson scored his first of the game in first-half stoppage time as his shot found the top corner.

Half-time substitute Liam Delap steered in Hull’s second equaliser after 56 minutes, but 10 minutes later Hutchinson grabbed his second with another fine finish.

But there was late drama as substitute Noah Ohio fired Hull’s third equaliser into the roof of the Ipswich goal with three minutes remaining.

Liam Rosenior praised his players for bouncing back three times against a quality side like Ipswich.

The head coach said: “I’m really proud to be a part of that, both sets of players, both clubs.

“That was a real credit to the Championship. My players gave everything and that’s all I can ask. It made for an incredible game of football.

“The second goal, the one just before half-time, it’s a fantastic strike. I walked in the dressing room at half-time and the lads said we would be fine.

“When it got to 2-2, it could have ended 6-6 and that’s what everyone pays to watch a game of football for.

“That was up there with one of the best days or nights I’ve had here. We are still in a position where we can finish in the play-offs or finish with 73 points.

“What I don’t want to happen is if West Brom lose we are not in a position to take advantage of that.”