Andoni Iraola urges Bournemouth to finish record-breaking season in style

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Andoni Iraola urges Bournemouth to finish record-breaking season in style

By Press Association
Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola (centre) applauds the fans after victory over Brighton (Adam Davy/PA).
Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola (centre) applauds the fans after victory over Brighton (Adam Davy/PA).

Andoni Iraola challenged his Bournemouth players to finish the season in style after they wrote themselves into Cherries history with a 3-0 win over Brighton.

Iraola’s in-form side won the battle for south-coast supremacy thanks to goals from Marcos Senesi, Enes Unal and Justin Kluivert.

Victory lifted Bournemouth into the top 10 and saw them break their record points haul in the top flight, surpassing the 46 they managed under Eddie Howe in 2016-17.

When Brighton won the reverse fixture at the end of September they moved up to third, while Bournemouth were still searching for their first win under Iraola.

But the Seagulls have now wilted to 12th, their European ambitions well and truly extinguished, while Bournemouth are proving to be the late-season bloomers.

“This group deserves to arrive at this point, especially after how we started, the players have been growing into the season,” said Iraola.

“It was a very complete performance, to play Brighton is very difficult and we were very disciplined.

“We are finishing strong, we are improving as a team and getting more players from the squad involved.

“We have to recover this week and try to get in the best spot to fight in some difficult games. We want to finish strongly. We have the club record, but the players want to keep pushing.”

Senesi headed Bournemouth ahead from a 13th-minute corner and Unal’s towering header doubled the lead after the break.

Simon Adingra forced a stunning save from Cherries keeper Mark Travers before Kluivert added the gloss with a late third.

The only downside was a knee injury suffered by Antoine Semenyo which forced the midfielder off on a stretcher in stoppage time.

“It looks bad. We will have to see how bad,” added Iraola.

It is now six matches without a win for Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton.

“Tough performance, tough result,” was the Italian’s verdict.

“We are sorry for the performance and for this moment, but we are not able to give our best and our best is not enough to compete in the Premier League.

“It can happen in football to lose the motivation to reach a target. We need to find the energy to finish the season in a different way. I’m suffering a lot. We have to stop this moment quickly.”