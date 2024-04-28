Crystal Palace ‘at start of fantastic journey’ after first-ever promotion to WSL

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Crystal Palace ‘at start of fantastic journey’ after first-ever promotion to WSL

By Press Association
Crystal Palace manager Laura Kaminski sealed promotion in her first season in charge (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Crystal Palace manager Laura Kaminski sealed promotion in her first season in charge (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Crystal Palace boss Laura Kaminski already has one eye on next season after her side sealed a maiden promotion to the Women’s Super League in front of a record women’s first-team crowd at Selhurst Park.

England international and Eagles defender Marc Guehi was one of the 6,796 who watched Palace play out a goalless draw with Sunderland before lifting a trophy they had all-but mathematically clinched last weekend.

There will no doubt be more celebrations to come, but Kaminski conceded it will not be long before she is back at Palace’s Beckenham HQ, plotting out summer business and a plan for how her Championship winners can stay competitive in their first top-flight season.

Kaminski, who only joined Palace in July from south London rivals and Championship runners-up Charlton, where she was an assistant, said: “I think this club is at the start of a fantastic journey.

Wheels are already in motion for next season
Wheels are already in motion for next season (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

“This is the step we needed to take, ready to gain momentum and progress forward. We want to give ourselves the best opportunity in the WSL, we’ve got fantastic backing from the club, and I feel like we’ve worked hard this year to get all the infrastructure in around the team.

“We’re more ready than ever to take this step forward.”

Kaminski is an increasingly rare example of a home-grown, female manager in the upper tiers of English women’s football, with a CV that includes five years in charge of England’s Under-19s and three seasons as an assistant at Tottenham, including their own first-time promotion to the WSL in 2019.

Her move to Palace came two months after the club appointed a new head of women’s football, Grace Williams, the duo now tasked with devising their strategy ahead of an unprecedented era for Palace’s women.

More than one player confessed after the confetti had fallen in south London that promotion still felt like a bit of a shock – a possibility that only crystallised, depending on who you ask, in the business end of the season – but their boss revealed reality had sunk in for Palace’s front office and chairman Steve Parish earlier.

One of the many questions could be where Palace – who stage the majority of their matches at Sutton United’s Gander Green Lane – will play, and if more fixtures at Selhurst could be on the cards.

Kaminski said: “We’ve got great relationships in-house, we’ve not shied away from it. We knew this was perhaps on the cards, and the wheels have been in motion for some time regarding it and the preparations have already begun so we give ourselves the best chance.

“It’s a big step, we know we’ve got a lot of work to do and not just on the pitch but also additions, and maybe some changes. We’ll reflect on our current season, but we’ve really built a base to build on.

“I think that once we sit down and take our time to reflect, I think we’ll move quite quickly.

“The plane’s on the runway, put it that way. I need to have a little breather, as does anyone, but believe me, it won’t be for long because I’ll be back and getting everything right for next season.”