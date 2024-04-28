Surrey on verge of victory over Hampshire in rain-affected clash at The Oval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Surrey on verge of victory over Hampshire in rain-affected clash at The Oval

By Press Association
A catch at slip from England’s Ollie Pope helped Surrey keep on top against Hampshire (Adam Davy/PA)
Surrey put themselves in a strong position to push for victory over Hampshire after a rain-hit third day of their Vitality County Championship match at The Oval.

Play was not able to resume until 4.30pm, with Hampshire 31 for two in their second innings, still 177 runs behind.

Hampshire then slid further to 116 for five, a deficit of 92, as James Vince and Tom Prest were dismissed within four balls of each other following the early loss of Nick Gubbins, who was caught in the slips by England’s Ollie Pope off Dan Worrall.

Liam Dawson (18 not out) and Ben Brown (seven not out) saw Hampshire through to the close.

Gareth Roderick’s first century of the campaign put Worcestershire on top against Somerset at Kidderminster.

South African Roderick made 122 and his partnership of 194 with opener Jake Libby (97) was the foundation of Worcestershire securing four batting bonus points as they built a first-innings lead of 142 at 451 for nine declared.

Somerset were then left three overs batting – and Jason Holder made an early breakthrough in dismissing Sean Dickson for a two-ball duck as the visitors finished at five for one.

Warwickshire’s match against Nottinghamshire at Edgbaston was also impacted by the weather.

In the 35 overs which were possible, Warwickshire took their first innings to 175 for five in reply to the visitors’ 400 all out, with Ed Barnard building a studious 69.

Jacob Bethell finished a shortened day’s play unbeaten on 38, alongside Danny Briggs (five not out).

Durham’s match against Essex seems likely to end in a draw after rain wiped out day three at the Riverside.

Essex are set to resume at 314 for three in reply to Durham’s 358, with Nick Browne needing six runs for a century.

In Division Two, Max Holden and Ryan Higgins both scored centuries as Middlesex fought back against Gloucestershire at Bristol.

Middlesex had bowled out the hosts, who had been 271 for six overnight, for 322, to concede a first-innings lead of 119.

After then slipping to nine for two, Holden, who finished 105 not out, and Higgins, ending the day unbeaten on 102 against his former club, fronted the recovery.

By the close, Middlesex had posted 262 for three – leaving all three results possible on the final day.

Northamptonshire’s hopes of turning a strong position into a first Championship victory suffered a setback as heavy rain removed any prospect of play on day three against Leicestershire at the County Ground.

Only 37.1 overs had been possible on Saturday because of rain and bad light.

Leicestershire are 97 for two in reply to Northamptonshire’s 453 for seven declared, with both sides looking for a first win of the season after three draws.

There was also no play possible between Yorkshire and Derbyshire at Headingley, which also now looks set for a draw.

Derbyshire will aim to resume on day four on 190 for three in their first-innings reply to Yorkshire’s 450 for five declared.