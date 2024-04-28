West Ham preserve WSL status after drawing with Aston Villa

Shannon Cooke’s late equaliser earned West Ham a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa before their Women’s Super League survival was confirmed.

The Hammers had the better of the chances in the first half, with Jess Ziu and Riko Ueki causing problems in particular, but Villa grew into the game after the break and took the lead when substitute Alisha Lehmann struck against her former club.

But Cooke struck with only seconds to go to salvage a point for the Hammers, and Bristol City’s defeat by Manchester City on Sunday evening means they are assured of another WSL campaign.

The visitors started the game with plenty of energy as Ziu launched a looping cross into Ueki, who did well to evade a challenge before firing low at goal but Sophia Poor was able to save.

Viviane Asseyi then whipped in a ball towards the far post that Ziu flicked wide before the Hammers knocked at the door again moments later when Ziu had an effort blocked and Hawa Cissoko’s pin-point cross from the right was headed on to the roof of the net by Ueki.

The game settled down midway through the first half but West Ham continued to push for the opener and Ueki came close again when her dipping header was easily caught by Poor.

Villa had a brilliant chance in the 38th minute after a smart run from Kirsty Hanson down the left saw the forward cut in and roll the ball across the six-yard box, but the Hammers cleared the danger.

The hosts went close just minutes into the second half with Hanson providing another quick cross into Rachel Daly, who headed just over the bar, while at the other end Asseyi nodded wide from a West Ham corner.

Villa were awarded a free-kick outside the centre of the box and Mackenzie Arnold made a fantastic save to tip Kenza Dali’s powerful strike over the crossbar.

Lehmann came back to haunt the Hammers in the 72nd minute when another great run from Hanson down the left saw her cross into the box and Lehmann stuck her foot out to stab the ball into the far corner.

The Swiss international nearly had a second minutes later after cutting inside from the right but her low effort whistled past the far post.

West Ham’s late push paid off when they found a much-needed equaliser five minutes into stoppage time. Ueki fired a cross into the box and Cooke flicked a header which went through Poor’s legs and rolled over the goalline.