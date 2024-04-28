Manchester City extend lead at top of WSL as victory relegates Bristol City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Manchester City extend lead at top of WSL as victory relegates Bristol City

By Press Association
Mary Fowler scores Manchester City’s first goal (John Walton/PA)
Mary Fowler scores Manchester City’s first goal (John Walton/PA)

Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the Women’s Super League to six points with a 4-0 win at Bristol City that relegated their hosts.

Second-placed Chelsea would draw level at the summit by winning their two games in hand.

But City’s win ended Arsenal’s interest in the title race after the Gunners were held 1-1 by Everton earlier in the day.

City’s goal difference is seven better than Chelsea’s after Bristol City’s resilience at Ashton Gate was ended by four second-half goals.

Mary Fowler broke the deadlock with a thunderbolt just after the hour mark and converted Lauren Hemp’s cross to add another after 75 minutes.

Home defender Amy Rogers quickly turned the ball into her own net before Alex Greenwood powered home a header deep in stoppage time to further improve the visitors’ goal difference.

Bristol City’s defeat means they return to the Championship after one season in the top flight and guarantees West Ham’s safety.

Arsenal’s slim title hopes nose-dived as 16-year-old substitute Issy Hobson’s stoppage-time equaliser earned Everton a point at Walton Hall Park.

Alessia Russo had put the Gunners ahead 10 minutes from time, slotting in the follow-up after Toffees goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan had blocked Beth Mead’s shot with her leg.

But the hosts equalised through Hobson in the fifth added minute, the teenager nodding the ball past Gunners keeper Manuela Zinsberger to become the youngest goalscorer in WSL history.

Elsewhere, Ella Toone’s stunning late winner gave fourth-placed Manchester United a 1-0 victory at Leicester.

Toone came off the bench to settle a contest that United had enjoyed the better of seven minutes from time.

Yuka Momiki had hit a post for the visitors before Toone found the top corner of the Leicester net from long range.

Brighton drew 1-1 at Tottenham, with Bethany England salvaging a point for the FA Cup finalists.

Elisabeth Terland’s 13th goal of the season, poking home the rebound after Spurs goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer had kept out her initial header, put the Seagulls ahead after 17 minutes.

But England turned home substitute Ashleigh Neville’s cross to level nine minutes from time.

West Ham had edged towards safety with a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa.

Alisha Lehmann struck against her former club – and against the run of play – to put Villa ahead after 72 minutes.

The Hammers equalised in the fifth minute of stoppage time when Shannon Cooke met Riko Ueki’s centre and the ball trickled through the legs of Villa goalkeeper Sophia Poor.

Crystal Palace will be playing in the WSL next season after rubber-stamping their promotion from the Championship.

Palace went into the final day of the campaign three points clear of second-placed Charlton with an overwhelming advantage in goal difference, and a goalless draw against Sunderland in front of a club-record 6,796 crowd at Selhurst Park sealed top place.