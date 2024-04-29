Football rumours: Saudi clubs circle Mohamed Salah deal this summer

What the papers say

Liverpool could be in for a big fee if they decide to sell Mohamed Salah this summer. The Egypt winger is wanted by Saudi Pro League clubs and bidding could start at £100million, according to Football Insider.

Crystal Palace fear defender Marc Guehi could be keen to leave in the summer with rumoured interest from both Manchester United and Arsenal, writes the Times.

Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi (PA)

Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida could follow current boss Arne Slot to Liverpool if the Dutch manager’s expected move to Anfield goes through this summer, according to the Express.

Everton may have to sell 21-year-old Jarrad Branthwaite to avoid more problems with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules and Manchester United are interested in the England defender, reports the Sun.

Social media round-up

🔵🔴 Alex Baena: “I’d love to play for Barça! It’s one of my biggest dreams – it’s the best team in the world”. “The release clause is there and €60m are needed to sign me”, told Carrusel. pic.twitter.com/syZ64NdNqQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 28, 2024

Arsenal eye Fabregas repeat with Barcelona wonderkid 🤩https://t.co/TWTrqooM8p — Football Transfers (@Transfersdotcom) April 28, 2024

Players to watch

Nat Phillips: Leeds are eyeing the Liverpool defender, who is currently on loan at Cardiff, writes the Mirror.

Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho (John Walton/PA)

Jadon Sancho: Borussia Dortmund will try to keep the 24-year-old at the German side permanently this summer, journalist Fabrizio Romano says.