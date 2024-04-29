Measuring Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta against the Premier League’s best

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Measuring Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta against the Premier League’s best

By Press Association
Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta (Mike Egerton/Zac Goodwin/PA)
Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta (Mike Egerton/Zac Goodwin/PA)

Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta brought up personal landmarks on Sunday as their Manchester City and Arsenal teams continue to battle for the Premier League title.

City boss Guardiola reached 300 games in the English top flight, with Arteta recording his 100th win.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how their records compare with the Premier League’s best.

300 up for Pep

Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola marked his 300th Premier League game with yet another win (Adam Davy/PA)

Guardiola’s record in his first 300 Premier League games is unparalleled.

With 221 wins, he is the only manager to even hit 200 in that span – Jose Mourinho is his nearest challenger with 189, one more than Guardiola’s long-term rival Jurgen Klopp.

His 704 points are 70 more than Mourinho managed in his first 300 league games with Chelsea and Manchester United, with Klopp again one further back.

Sir Alex Ferguson, winner of a record 13 Premier League titles with Manchester United including five of the first seven, had 183 wins and 627 points in his first 300 games. Arsene Wenger completes the top five by points with 617, including 180 wins.

Guardiola’s 38 defeats are one fewer than Ferguson in the equivalent span and the fewest among the top five, thanks to an ongoing 19-match unbeaten league run as City’s traditional form in the second half of the season shows no sign of letting up.

Guardiola is the 19th manager to reach 300 Premier League games and will end the season with the 18th-most, passing the late Joe Kinnear’s tally of 302.

Should he remain in charge for the whole of next season he will climb to 342 games, one place and nine games ahead of Klopp. That would rank him 13th for games in charge, should Everton boss Sean Dyche, currently 10 games above Guardiola, also see out the season.

Arteta’s century

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, left, and then-captain Mikel Arteta at the 2014 FA Cup final against Hull
Arteta beat his form manager Arsene Wenger’s record as the fastest to 100 Premier League wins in charge of Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)

Wenger lost one Arsenal record on Sunday as Arteta reached three figures for wins in his 169th Premier League game in charge.

That is 10 games fewer than Wenger took to reach the mark and makes Arteta the fifth-quickest overall in the Premier League era.

Guardiola once again heads a familiar list, having won 100 of his first 134 games at City. Mourinho took 142 games to reach his century, Klopp 159 and Ferguson 162.

Arteta is the 25th manager to reach 100 wins and the next name ahead of him on the list is another Arsenal great, George Graham on 102.

Arteta could overtake him in the remainder of this season if his side beat Bournemouth, Manchester United and Everton in succession, but it might still not be enough to win the title should City win all four of their remaining games.