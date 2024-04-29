Antony says ‘critics make me want to work harder’ amid Man Utd struggles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Antony says ‘critics make me want to work harder’ amid Man Utd struggles

By Press Association
Antony cut a frustrated figure after Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Burnley (Martin Rickett/PA)
Antony says the critics are only fuelling his desire to prove his worth at Manchester United as under-fire Erik ten Hag and his stuttering side look to end a tough season on a high.

This has been a poor campaign for all connected to the Old Trafford outfit, who exited Europe before Christmas and are almost certainly going to miss out on Champions League qualification.

United face a fight for sixth spot and stumbled to a 1-1 home draw against relegation-battling Burnley on Saturday, when Clarets substitute Zeki Amdouni’s spot-kick cancelled out Antony’s late effort.

It was a first Premier League goal in a poor campaign for the £84.8million winger, who is among a number of players to have underperformed in a season to forget for the Red Devils, but could yet yield silverware with the FA Cup final against Manchester City to come.

“It’s been a very tough year for me and the team,” Antony, 24, said. “The results are not ones we have expected.

“I am someone who takes criticism very well and I want to work on it, and I think we all have to focus on finishing the season the best as we can.

“We still have a few Premier League games and the (FA Cup) final, but then we need to focus on the next season and not commit the mistakes we’ve committed this year.”

An eye-watering injury list offers some mitigation for United, where the future of key personnel – from Ten Hag to his players – is under the spotlight as Ineos look to turn things around.

Erik ten Hag celebrates last year's Carabao Cup win with his former Ajax players Lisandro Martinez and Antony
Erik ten Hag celebrates last year’s Carabao Cup win with his former Ajax players Lisandro Martinez and Antony (John Walton/PA)

They took control of football operations as part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority takeover deal and immediately highlighted player trading as an issue requiring improvement.

The deal that brought Antony from Ajax in 2022 will have surely raised eyebrows at Ineos, with United having committed to paying £80.6m with a further £4.2m possible in add-ons.

The price tag has been brought up frequently during the Brazil winger’s slow first season at Old Trafford and a disappointing second in which he has faced allegations of abuse that he has always strongly denied.

Antony said: “(The transfer fee) doesn’t really impact me because I know my worth.

“The money is the money and obviously everyone speaks about it but no one would if the performances of everyone and myself were at the top.

“So, it’s something that is just a way of working harder, knowing I can get better, I know my worth and I will.

“As I said the critics are going to exist, and it’s something that makes me want to work harder, prove to myself first.

“I’m going to keep working, giving everything for the group because it’s most important to have a good mentality and to be focused.”

Antony, Ten Hag and the rest of the team have the chance to change the mood heading into a big summer by winning May’s all-Manchester FA Cup final.

The Red Devils lost 2-1 to City in last year’s Wembley showpiece and the winger knows they need to improve if they are to add to their 2023 Carabao Cup triumph.

“We know we have a final and we want to win it, but we need to get better in order to do so,” Antony said.

“We still have five games and we have to think game by game, getting better and get the best way into the final possible and win it.”