Amy Broadhurst switches allegiance to Great Britain following Ireland snub

By Press Association
Amy Broadhurst will represent Great Britain in the forthcoming Olympic boxing qualifier (Liam McBurney/PA)
Amy Broadhurst will represent Great Britain in the forthcoming Olympic boxing qualifier (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ireland’s former world boxing champion Amy Broadhurst has switched allegiance and will represent Great Britain in the forthcoming Olympic qualifying event in Thailand.

The 27-year-old, who holds both British and Irish passports, made the decision after being snubbed for selection by Irish officials for the final stages of the build-up to Paris.

Broadhurst landed world gold in the light-welterweight division in Istanbul in 2022 and also won the European and Commonwealth Games titles in the same year – the latter representing Northern Ireland.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Nine
Amy Broadhurst won world, European and Commonwealth Games gold in 2022 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Broadhurst said in a statement: “It has always been my dream to compete at the Olympic Games and I am very happy that I have been selected by GB Boxing to go to the final qualifying event in Thailand in May.

“The decision to pursue an alternative route to the Olympic Games – after I was informed by the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) in March 2024 that I would not be assessed for selection for the final qualifier – was not taken lightly and, as the holder of a British passport, I felt I owed it to myself and all the people that have supported me throughout my career to do everything possible to continue to pursue my dream of competing on the biggest stage in sport.”

Broadhurst, who is based in Dundalk, qualifies for Northern Ireland and Great Britain via her father, Tony, who was born in England.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Seven
Amy Broadhurst (left) is targeting a place in Paris (Peter Byrne/PA)

The 27-year-old missed out on qualifying for Paris at the European Olympic qualifier last year, and subsequently sustained a shoulder injury that kept her out for the rest of the year.

Her place in the Ireland squad has been taken by Grainne Walsh, who came close to reaching Paris at the last qualifier in Italy, and is also expected to be competing in Bangkok.