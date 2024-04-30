On this day in 2005: Chelsea beat Bolton to clinch first title in 50 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On this day in 2005: Chelsea beat Bolton to clinch first title in 50 years

By Press Association
Frank Lampard scored twice to help Chelsea to the Premier League crown (Martin Rickett/PA)
Frank Lampard scored twice to help Chelsea to the Premier League crown (Martin Rickett/PA)

Chelsea won their first league title in 50 years with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Bolton at the Reebok Stadium on this day in 2005.

Frank Lampard netted twice in the second half as Chelsea were crowned English champions for the first time since 1955, having also won the Carling Cup earlier in the season – their first piece of silverware under Jose Mourinho.

The Blues were fortunate to reach half-time goalless after Bolton missed chances through Stelios Giannakopoulos, Gary Speed and Kevin Davies but Lampard edged the visitors in front on the hour mark when he powered home from inside the area. The England international then sealed the win when he rounded Jussi Jaaskelainen to net 14 minutes from time.

Mourinho’s remarkable first year in English football saw his side finish with 95 points – 12 clear of second-placed Arsenal – and let in just 15 goals, which remains a record for the division.

Soccer – FA Barclays Premiership – Bolton Wanderers v Chelsea – Reebok Stadium
Chelsea won a first league title in 50 years (Martin Rickett/PA)

After seeing Arsenal go unbeaten in the Premier League the season before, Chelsea were not far from copying the feat as they lost just one game during that campaign, that being a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in October.

Chelsea won 11 matches by a 1-0 scoreline and goalkeeper Petr Cech kept 24 clean sheets, which is still the record for a Premier League season.

Lampard expressed his excitement at winning the league but Chelsea were also preparing for a huge Champions League semi-final second-leg clash with Liverpool at Anfield, the first leg having been goalless.

Soccer – FA Barclays Premiership – Bolton Wanderers v Chelsea – Reebok Stadium
Chelsea had lost just one match throughout the season (Nick Potts/PA)

He said: “This was the game we wanted to do it in and now we can really concentrate on going to Anfield with confidence before having the celebrations at home to Charlton next weekend.

“If going there as champions doesn’t fill you with confidence, then nothing will. So we’ll have to save our energy now, relax a bit and look forward to that
game.”

Chelsea went on to lose 1-0 at Anfield following Luis Garcia’s controversial early goal which William Gallas seemed to clear off the line.

The Blues retained their Premier League title in 2006 and were also crowned champions in 2010, 2015 and 2017, under Carlo Ancelotti, Mourinho and Antonio Conte respectively.