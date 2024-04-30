On this day in 2005: Chelsea beat Bolton to clinch first title in 50 years

Chelsea won their first league title in 50 years with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Bolton at the Reebok Stadium on this day in 2005.

Frank Lampard netted twice in the second half as Chelsea were crowned English champions for the first time since 1955, having also won the Carling Cup earlier in the season – their first piece of silverware under Jose Mourinho.

The Blues were fortunate to reach half-time goalless after Bolton missed chances through Stelios Giannakopoulos, Gary Speed and Kevin Davies but Lampard edged the visitors in front on the hour mark when he powered home from inside the area. The England international then sealed the win when he rounded Jussi Jaaskelainen to net 14 minutes from time.

Mourinho’s remarkable first year in English football saw his side finish with 95 points – 12 clear of second-placed Arsenal – and let in just 15 goals, which remains a record for the division.

Chelsea won a first league title in 50 years (Martin Rickett/PA)

After seeing Arsenal go unbeaten in the Premier League the season before, Chelsea were not far from copying the feat as they lost just one game during that campaign, that being a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in October.

Chelsea won 11 matches by a 1-0 scoreline and goalkeeper Petr Cech kept 24 clean sheets, which is still the record for a Premier League season.

Lampard expressed his excitement at winning the league but Chelsea were also preparing for a huge Champions League semi-final second-leg clash with Liverpool at Anfield, the first leg having been goalless.

Chelsea had lost just one match throughout the season (Nick Potts/PA)

He said: “This was the game we wanted to do it in and now we can really concentrate on going to Anfield with confidence before having the celebrations at home to Charlton next weekend.

“If going there as champions doesn’t fill you with confidence, then nothing will. So we’ll have to save our energy now, relax a bit and look forward to that

game.”

Chelsea went on to lose 1-0 at Anfield following Luis Garcia’s controversial early goal which William Gallas seemed to clear off the line.

The Blues retained their Premier League title in 2006 and were also crowned champions in 2010, 2015 and 2017, under Carlo Ancelotti, Mourinho and Antonio Conte respectively.