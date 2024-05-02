Premier League misses out on fifth Champions League spot for next season

The Premier League has missed out on a fifth Champions League spot for next season to the Bundesliga.

One club from each of the two countries who collectively perform best in European club competition this season are granted additional places in the new-look 36-team league phase being introduced for the 2024-25 season.

Borussia Dortmund’s semi-final first leg victory over Paris St Germain on Wednesday night sealed the second spot for Germany.

Italy wrapped up the first ‘European Performance Spot’ (EPS) last month, and it now means that no matter how well Aston Villa do in the Europa Conference League, England cannot secure an extra place.

Villa must now hold on to fourth spot in the Premier League in order to qualify for the Champions League. They are seven points ahead of Tottenham, but Spurs have two games in hand on Unai Emery’s team.

Dortmund would be the team to benefit from the second EPS as they currently occupy fifth place in the Bundesliga.

If Dortmund go on to win this season’s Champions League, the team finishing sixth – currently Eintracht Frankfurt – would secure the EPS.