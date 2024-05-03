Ian Evatt: Bolton deserve two-goal lead from first leg against Barnsley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Evatt: Bolton deserve two-goal lead from first leg against Barnsley

By Press Association
Ian Evatt’s side will take a healthy lead into the second leg (Danny Lawson/PA)
Bolton head coach Ian Evatt said his side deserved their two-goal lead as they beat Barnsley 3-1 at Oakwell in their League One play-off semi-final first leg.

A Dion Charles double left the visitors looking comfortable at 2-0 before Barnsley substitute Sam Cosgrove halved the deficit with 15 to play.

But Randell Williams scored directly from a corner in stoppage time to give Wanderers a healthy lead to defend in Tuesday’s home second leg.

“I think for 75 minutes it was a very, very good, controlled away display,” Evatt said.

“We managed the environment really well.

“We knew they’d come after us aggressively and probably had to play over the press a little more than we usually do.

“I thought we had complete control, we deserved the two-goal lead and then a lapse in concentration, because they’re consistently asking you questions defensively and my two centre-halves go for the same ball and leave a spare man in the box on a transition.

“It changed the momentum and the environment a little bit and we had to weather a little bit of a storm and dig in and Nathan (Baxter) has made some big saves.

“But I was really pleased with the way we settled after that initial probably five to six minutes after the goal. We had a big chance with Kyle (Dempsey) and then the importance of set plays. We looked a threat and danger from set plays all night.

“I’m delighted that we managed to get the third because overall I thought we deserved that two-goal lead.”

Interim Barnsley head coach Martin Devaney said: “It’s hard to take. I thought when Sam scored, that momentum, we had it. We had two good chances with Adam Phillips.

“It’s hard to take. I think they are three sloppy goals really, but the lads showed some really good stuff at times.

“It’s a poor set piece (to concede) where individuals have to do their jobs.

“The lads have done well tonight and they played some really good stuff. In the first half I thought we started the better.

“Once we got back in the game at 2-1, I thought it was only going to look like us to get back in it and get that second goal.

“There’s still a lot to play for, I think the lads have got to be positive.

“Chest out, heads up, we go again. If we get that early goal, we can make it a hell of a game.”

On his side’s goal, Devaney said: “We felt like we were right back in the game. The atmosphere, the buzz was there.

“I’m really disappointed with conceding the corner, but we’ve got to be positive and go there and try and get that early goal.”