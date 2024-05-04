Kevin Nancekivell salutes Plymouth for win over Hull ‘under intense pressure’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Kevin Nancekivell salutes Plymouth for win over Hull ‘under intense pressure’

By Press Association
Kevin Nancekivell was delighted with Plymouth’s win (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Kevin Nancekivell was delighted with Plymouth’s win (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Plymouth first-team coach Kevin Nancekivell felt Argyle handled the pressure superbly during the 1-0 win over Hull that retained their Championship status.

Skipper Joe Edwards’ first-half winner was enough for managerless Argyle to finish one point above the relegation zone.

Nancekivell said: “It was stressful and always going to be the case today, but the lads were brilliant.

“It was one of our best performances for a while, and under intense pressure.

“We wanted to be brave, we wanted to be on the ball and we achieved both. I am delighted we are staying up.

“We needed a big performance and today we got one. The lads were terrific. Our organisation when we had to defend was superb.

“I am no different to an Argyle fan because I am Argyle. Really emotional, really proud.”

Edwards headed in the only goal of the game in the 40th minute.

Nancekivell said: “I didn’t know he could jump that high. It was a great ball in by Callum (Wright). Joe was outstanding wasn’t he? He led by example.

“He ran around like an 18-year-old. It was a great far-post header. He’s got that desire and he has an abundance of it and it’s not the first time he’s scored a goal like that for us.

“Joe’s done terrifically well but the whole squad has. It’s been a long season, 46 games and we’ve come up and not been in the bottom three. That’s testament to the squad, every one of them.”

The defeat for Hull ended their play-off hopes.

Head coach Liam Rosenior said: “The energy and intensity they put into the game, they deserved their win overall.

“Even though results didn’t go our way, we wanted to finish on a really positive note because that would have summed up the season. It has been a positive season but we couldn’t quite get over the line today.

“It is never easy, if you look at the games today, all the teams battling relegation all won today. It is the strength of this league, it is never easy wherever you go, whoever you play.

“If you think you are going to just turn up thinking you will be able to outplay teams and they are not going to put up a fight, then you are crazy.

“We didn’t quite get to grips with it in the first 20 minutes, there were a few nervous decisions where I am looking for us to take the ball down and play.

“But we kicked it and turned it into their type of game. That gives them their rhythm and confidence.

“We got into good situations and made poor choices. Today wasn’t the reason we didn’t make the play-offs, we just didn’t quite take advantage of the many moments and advantages we had through the season.

“Part of me not quite expected it, but I knew we would be a team that would have to learn on the job.

“Sometimes you can watch us play and we make so many young decisions but we are so fearless in the way we play.

“It is our biggest strength but sometimes our biggest weakness. We will take stock and analyse and move forward and come back stronger next season.”