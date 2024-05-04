Daniel Farke says he is ready to ‘change’ Leeds’ dire play-off record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Daniel Farke says he is ready to ‘change’ Leeds’ dire play-off record

By Press Association
Daniel Farke is readying himself for the play-offs (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Daniel Farke is readying himself for the play-offs (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Leeds boss Daniel Farke dismissed the club’s poor play-off record after his side’s faint automatic promotion hopes were dashed on the Sky Bet Championship’s final day.

A 2-1 defeat to Southampton at Elland Road proved immaterial as Ipswich secured a top-two finish with an expected home win against Huddersfield.

Joel Piroe cancelled out Adam Armstrong’s opener for Southampton, who regained the lead before half-time through Will Smallbone to leave Leeds in third, one place above the Saints.

Leeds have never won promotion via the play-offs in five attempts, but after the last-day results left their fans fearing the worst, Farke did not lose his sense of humour.

He said: “You know how my record is in the play-offs? I never lost a game – because I’ve never played in the play-offs by the way.

“It doesn’t matter. Leeds have lost in the play-offs before, but it was a completely different group, I was not in charge, so it doesn’t matter.

“Obviously we are here to change it. That’s the reason why I’m here.”

Leeds slipped to a fourth defeat in six games during an untimely drop in form that allowed champions Leicester and Ipswich to finish in the top two.

Farke’s side made a slow start to the season following relegation and were 17 points behind Leicester at the turn of the year before a 15-game unbeaten run catapulted them in automatic promotion contention.

“If you said we’d finish on 90 points in third position, it wouldn’t be the worst,” the German added. “Yes, the last couple of weeks it doesn’t feel like this in this moment.

“But in two days we will feel excited. It doesn’t matter what happened before. It’s a completely different group, different people.

“We want to achieve something special here and doing this perhaps by being there for the first time in history with a good play-off outcome, yes I would take it.”

Leeds could yet pay a high price after defeats to Coventry, Blackburn, QPR and Southampton during the run-in, but Farke said: “I don’t feel we’ve thrown it away.

“Yes, it felt that with a better run-in it was possible, but to be honest, I think the reason why we are not in the top two is not the last four weeks, but the first two months.”

Southampton halted a three-game losing streak by rediscovering their best form before facing West Brom in the first leg of their play-off next Sunday – Leeds will play at Farke’s former club Norwich on the same day.

Saints boss Russell Martin said: “I really enjoyed lots of the performance.

“Some of the football we played was fantastic in the first half, maybe we could make more use of the openings we had.

“There was a bit of tension in the players after a tough week last week. Losing three on the bounce is not easy.”