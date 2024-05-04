Ed Sheeran ready to celebrate promotion with Ipswich’s players

Ed Sheeran is planning to celebrate Ipswich’s promotion to the Premier League with a night out alongside the players this week.

The pop star, who sponsors the club’s shirts, filmed himself getting up early in Miami to join in the Tractor Boys’ success alongside other Ipswich fans before video calling the jubilant players in the dressing room.

In the call, Sheeran can be heard inviting the players for a celebratory shindig when he returns to the UK on Wednesday, joking that a need to earn the money to pay for his sponsorship was keeping him away until then.

Sheeran, who grew up in Suffolk, wrote on Instagram: “Back to back promotions for @ipswichtown. Very emotional.

“It wasn’t that long ago I was sat at Portman Road watching them lose in League One with 11k people watching. This is huge for the club, huge for the town, and huge for football, showing anything can happen with belief and passion.

“Congrats to all the players, people at the club, and of course super Kieran. Sorry I can’t be there to celebrate but we don’t want another betting company as the sponsor next season eh. Uppa town. Emotional. See you in the Prem.”

Ipswich will play in the top flight for the first time since 2002 after clinching automatic promotion with a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield.