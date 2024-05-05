Title favourites Manchester City stunned by rivals Arsenal’s late double

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Title favourites Manchester City stunned by rivals Arsenal’s late double

By Press Association
Arsenal forward Stina Blackstenius scores to rock Manchester City’s title bid (Martin Rickett/PA)
Arsenal forward Stina Blackstenius scores to rock Manchester City’s title bid (Martin Rickett/PA)

Arsenal stunned Women’s Super League leaders Manchester City with a late turnaround to win 2-1 and blow open the title race.

A midweek loss for champions Chelsea at Liverpool put City in the driving seat to press home their advantage at the summit.

Victory for Gareth Taylor’s team over Arsenal would have moved them on to 55 points and meant they needed only a point from their final-day fixture at Aston Villa on May 18 to claim the league championship.

However, Lauren Hemp’s 17th-minute opener was cancelled out by Gunners’ substitute Stina Blackstenius a minute from time before the Arsenal forward completed her brace three minutes later.

It silenced the home crowd at Joie Stadium and ended City’s run of 14 successive league wins to provide another twist in the title race.

City – without WSL leading scorer Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw – looked on course to put one hand on the trophy when Hemp rifled home  after the visitors had failed to deal with a ball into the area.

Hemp celebrated with retiring captain Steph Houghton, but Taylor elected against bringing on the former England skipper for a farewell appearance at City’s home stadium.

Opposite number Jonas Eidevall did turn to his bench with Arsenal trailing and substitute Blackstenius equalised with 89 minutes on the clock when she poked home after pinball in the City area.

Worse was to follow for the leaders as three minutes later Kim Little curled in for Blackstenius to head into the bottom corner to silence the home crowd and leave City’s title hopes in the balance.

Liverpool claimed a decisive victory in the battle for a top-four finish after Jenna Clark’s first-half header downed Manchester United.

United, who will play in the FA Cup final in a week, occupied fourth spot on goal difference before kick-off, but they suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to drop below their rivals in the table.

Clark nodded in the only goal of the game at the back post from a fine Marie-Therese Hobinger cross, ensuring Liverpool marked their final appearance at Prenton Park with a win.

West Ham and Leicester played out a 1-1 draw in the battle at the bottom between two teams already safe from relegation.

Riko Ueki drilled in for the hosts after 13 minutes in Dagenham, but visiting Leicester claimed a point after Sophie Howard powered home at the near post from a corner in the 36th minute.