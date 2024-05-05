Roy Keane unimpressed by ‘spoiled brat’ Erling Haaland following substitution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Roy Keane unimpressed by ‘spoiled brat’ Erling Haaland following substitution

By Press Association
Roy Keane has labelled Erling Haaland a “spoiled brat” for his reaction to being substituted against Wolves (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Roy Keane has labelled Erling Haaland a “spoiled brat” for his reaction to being substituted against Wolves (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Roy Keane has continued his war of words with Erling Haaland by labelling the Manchester City striker a “spoiled brat”.

Haaland scored four times in Saturday’s 5-1 win over Wolves, but was clearly unhappy at being substituted and exchanged words with manager Pep Guardiola as he left the pitch.

“We saw Haaland yesterday being brought off, not too happy, behaving like a spoiled brat, but because they win the game [and] he scores goals it’s almost forgotten about,” Sky Sports pundit Keane said ahead of Liverpool’s game against Tottenham.

Asked if acting in such a manner was acceptable considering Haaland had scored four goals, Keane added: “No, not really. No it’s not.”

Keane compared Haaland’s general play to that of a “League Two player” following City’s 0-0 draw with Arsenal at the end of March, remarks the striker responded to following the game with Wolves.

“I don’t really care that much about that man, so that’s all right,” Haaland said in an interview with a broadcaster from his native Norway.

Keane had a long-running feud with Haaland’s father, Alf Inge, and was sent off for an horrific challenge on the former Manchester City player in 2001.