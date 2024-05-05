Roy Keane unimpressed by ‘spoiled brat’ Erling Haaland following substitution

Roy Keane has continued his war of words with Erling Haaland by labelling the Manchester City striker a “spoiled brat”.

Haaland scored four times in Saturday’s 5-1 win over Wolves, but was clearly unhappy at being substituted and exchanged words with manager Pep Guardiola as he left the pitch.

“We saw Haaland yesterday being brought off, not too happy, behaving like a spoiled brat, but because they win the game [and] he scores goals it’s almost forgotten about,” Sky Sports pundit Keane said ahead of Liverpool’s game against Tottenham.

"Behaving like a spoilt brat" Roy Keane is not holding back about Erling Haaland 😬 pic.twitter.com/GKiGV44zR8 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 5, 2024

Asked if acting in such a manner was acceptable considering Haaland had scored four goals, Keane added: “No, not really. No it’s not.”

Keane compared Haaland’s general play to that of a “League Two player” following City’s 0-0 draw with Arsenal at the end of March, remarks the striker responded to following the game with Wolves.

“I don’t really care that much about that man, so that’s all right,” Haaland said in an interview with a broadcaster from his native Norway.

Keane had a long-running feud with Haaland’s father, Alf Inge, and was sent off for an horrific challenge on the former Manchester City player in 2001.