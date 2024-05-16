VAR’s high-profile Premier League errors as Wolves push to scrap system

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

VAR’s high-profile Premier League errors as Wolves push to scrap system

By Press Association
The VAR system has not prevented some high-profile mistakes still being made (Carl Recine/PA)
The VAR system has not prevented some high-profile mistakes still being made (Carl Recine/PA)

Wolves have called for the video assistant referee system to be scrapped in the Premier League after being frustrated by several decisions against them.

VAR was introduced to England’s top flight in the 2019-20 season and, five years on, the PA news agency explores five of the most high-profile errors under the system.

Tottenham 2-1 Liverpool September 30, 2023

Liverpool were handed their first defeat of the season in astonishing fashion after VAR failed to intervene with an on-field decision to disallow Luis Diaz’s goal. The Colombia international was clearly onside and audio of the incident revealed communication errors between the officials, with VAR Darren England wrongly thinking the goal had been given, which saw the match continue without intervention. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp called for the match to be replayed in the aftermath.

Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham August 14, 2022

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Marc Cucurella felt hard done my after a tug on the hair by Tottenham’s Cristian Romero (John Walton/PA)

Moments before Harry Kane nodded in Spurs’ equaliser from a corner to salvage a rare point against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Cristian Romero pulled Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella down by his hair in the box. The goal could not be disallowed after the event as the incident occurred at a previous corner, but VAR Mike Dean later admitted he should have sent referee Anthony Taylor to the pitchside monitor before play was restarted to review for a possible red card to Romero – and therefore a Chelsea free-kick rather than the crucial second corner. The tensions which arose from the fixture saw managers Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel embroiled in a touchline spat as Taylor showed red cards to the pair.

Manchester United 0-0 Chelsea October 24, 2020

Cesar Azpilicueta goes down in the box as Manchester United’s Harry Maguire clears the ball
Harry Maguire, right, was fortunate to avoid conceding a penalty (Oli Scarff/PA)

In a forgettable match at Old Trafford, the biggest talking point came after VAR failed to award a penalty after Harry Maguire’s challenge on Cesar Azpilicueta. Maguire appeared to manhandle the Chelsea skipper from behind at a set-piece but the Blues were left disappointed as their appeals for a spot-kick were turned down.

Manchester United 1-0 Wolves August 14, 2023

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United – Premier League – Molineux Stadium
Andre Onana escaped VAR intervention on his debut (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Andre Onana, who was making his debut for Manchester United, clattered into Sasa Kalajdzic in the final moments at Old Trafford. The goalkeeper misjudged his efforts to claim a high ball as the Wolves striker ended up on the floor. Referee Simon Hooper was not instructed to go to the monitor and Wolves were not awarded a penalty. Manager Gary O’Neil believed Onana “almost took Kalajdzic’s head off” during the incident.

Everton 2-2 Liverpool October 17, 2020

Everton v Liverpool – Premier League – Goodison Park
Virgil van Dijk missed the rest of the season through injury (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

Jordan Pickford’s rash challenge on Virgil van Dijk went unpunished in the Merseyside derby. The Liverpool centre-back missed the rest of the season with a ruptured ACL as the then-champions struggled to compete at the top of the table without his presence.