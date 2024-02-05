Fears of unfair scrutiny seen as barrier to climate action in big firms – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Fears of unfair scrutiny seen as barrier to climate action in big firms – report

By Press Association
The study looked at how firms are making the transition to net zero (David Jones/PA)
Sustainability leaders in large businesses have identified unfair scrutiny of climate efforts as a barrier to net zero, according to a report.

The Carbon Trust, which helps businesses and governments to decarbonise, surveyed more than 400 sustainability experts at companies in the UK, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands and Mexico.

The research found that almost a third are struggling to make the internal business case for net zero within their firms.

It also found that fewer than 50% of sustainability decision makers feel they have the organisational structure and leadership buy-in to deliver a transition plan and make net zero business-as-usual.

Meanwhile, 26% of respondents said companies are “greenstalling” – a term denoting the avoidance of climate action due to the fear of being called out for getting the work wrong.

Other barriers to net zero progress identified by the sustainability leaders included tackling scope 3 emissions – those produced by supply chains and products sold.

The report found that prohibitive costs and the complexity of managing and measuring carbon footprints were hurdles for effectively tackling scope 3, which make up the vast majority of an organisation’s emissions.

In response to the findings, the Carbon Trust urged businesses to refer to globally recognised best practices on net zero.

It cited the International Organisation for Standardisation’s Net Zero Guidelines and the UN Integrity Matters report’s 10 criteria for credible action.  

Other recommendations included taking a hard line with suppliers who do not meet environmental expectations, completing a “climate compatibility checkpoint” for business models and ringfencing a percentage of revenue for investments in low carbon solutions.

Simon Retallack, director of the organisation’s Net Zero Intelligence Unit, said: “It is no surprise that some businesses are nervous about how their actions to address climate change will be judged.

“However, that mustn’t stop them.

“Net zero is all about actively reducing emissions from businesses and their supply chains, and we know the best thing businesses can do is get started on that journey today by creating a credible transition plan and implementing it.” 