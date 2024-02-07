19% annual jump in average price paid for buildings and contents cover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

19% annual jump in average price paid for buildings and contents cover

By Press Association
The average price paid for a combined buildings and contents home insurance policy jumped by 19% or £59 annually in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to figures from the Association of British Insurers (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The average price paid for a combined buildings and contents home insurance policy jumped by 19% or £59 annually in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to figures from the Association of British Insurers (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The average price paid for a combined buildings and contents home insurance policy jumped by 19%, or £59, annually in the fourth quarter of 2023, as parts of the UK were battered by storms.

Between October 1 and December 31 2023, the average price paid for this cover was £364, up from £305 in the same quarter a year earlier, according to figures from the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

The ABI said insurers are battling cost pressures, with thousands of claims having been generated by recent bad weather and storms.

The latest quarter was dominated by a succession of storms hitting the UK and causing widespread property damage, with £352 million being paid out to support customers whose homes were damaged by Storms Babet, Ciaran and Debi alone, the ABI said.

It said the full insured costs of the recent storms will not be known for several months.

A surge in burst pipe claims was also seen at the start of this year, following a cold snap.

Rising costs of raw building materials and labour are also adding to cost pressures.

For 2023 as a whole, the average premium paid was £341, compared with £302 across 2022 – an increase of 13%, or £39.

The household premium tracker looks at the price consumers actually pay for their cover, rather than the price they are quoted.

Louise Clark, the ABI’s policy adviser, general insurance, said: “The succession of storms that have battered the UK in recent months underlines the importance of home insurance, with insurers supporting thousands of customers whose homes and possessions have been damaged or destroyed.

“Despite rising cost pressures, insurers are totally committed to doing everything they can to continue to offer competitively priced home insurance.”

She added: “Flooding caused by extreme weather is devastating when it strikes people’s homes. That’s why it is vital more is done to increase investment in flood risk management that better protects communities which are at risk, alongside a zero-tolerance approach to building properties in areas of high flood risk.”

Earlier this week, the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) called for investment in flood defences to be boosted in the spring Budget on March 6.

A Government spokesman said on Monday: “We’re fully committed to protecting communities from flooding, which is why we’ve doubled our investment to a record £5.2 billion between 2021 and 2027 – helping to directly protect over 100,000 properties from recent storms, as well as keeping hundreds of thousands of acres of farmland and thousands of businesses safe.”