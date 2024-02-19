Currys shares surge after attracting takeover interest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

Currys shares surge after attracting takeover interest

By Press Association
Shares in Currys soared after attracting takeover interest from two possible buyers (Currys/PA)
Shares in Currys soared after attracting takeover interest from two possible buyers (Currys/PA)

Shares in Currys have soared as the electricals retailer could become at the centre of a bidding war after drawing attention from two potential buyers.

The share price of the FTSE 250-listed business was up by about a third in early Monday trading after saying it had rejected a takeover bid worth about £700 million from the owner of Waterstones, Elliott Advisors.

It is also being eyed up by Chinese retail giant JD.com over a possible deal to buy the business.

Currys said the offer from US private equity giant Elliott was “unsolicited” and that the board felt it “significantly undervalued the company and its future prospects”.

The proposal valued the business at 62p per share, which would have been higher than the firm’s current share price valuation.

Nevertheless, Currys’ board unanimously rejected the offer on Friday, it said.

Elliott took control of bookseller Waterstones in 2018, buying a majority stake from Russian billionaire Alexander Mamut who rescued the chain from near-collapse in 2011.

Currys sells Greek business
Currys agreed to sell its Greek and Cypriot arm last year to focus on its UK and Ireland and Nordic divisions (Currys/PA)

Meanwhile, JD.com said it was “in the very preliminary stages” of evaluating a deal which could include an offer for the entire share capital of Currys.

JD.com says it is China’s biggest online retailer, with a marketplace-style shop that sells everything from electronics and furniture to food and household essentials.

The company stressed that there is no certainty that an offer will be made.

Currys struck a deal last year to sell its Greek and Cypriot arm for 200 million euro (£171 million), as it focuses on its larger UK and Ireland business, and looks to turn around its loss-making Nordics division.

The retailer said sales had been slow over the crucial Christmas period because some customers were still holding back on making more expensive purchases as the cost-of-living crisis bites.

But it said it was expecting to make an adjusted pre-tax profit of up to £115 million this year, higher than previous expectations, after making cost savings across the group.