Plant-based cheeses almost 10% saltier than regular cheddar – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Plant-based cheeses almost 10% saltier than regular cheddar – survey

By Press Association
Plant-based cheese has a higher salt content than cheddar cheese, a charity has found (Alamy/PA)
Plant-based cheese has a higher salt content than cheddar cheese, a charity has found (Alamy/PA)

Plant-based cheeses are almost 10% saltier than regular cheddar and are equally high in saturated fat, despite its perceived “health halo”, campaigners have warned.

Action on Salt found that plant-based cheeses have the highest salt levels, containing an average of 1.91g per 100g, making them almost 10% saltier than regular cheddar.

However, even a small 30g portion of standard cheddar contains more salt than a packet of crisps, the charity’s survey of more than 600 cheddar and similar cheeses across 10 retailers found.

It said cheese manufacturers were failing to take salt reduction seriously, making only minimal changes over the last decade.

The charity has called for the government to “get tough” on the industry and set stricter, mandatory salt reduction targets beyond 2024.

The cheddar surveyed by the charity with the highest salt content was Asda’s 30% Less Fat Mature British Cheese, containing 2g/100g, compared to Morrisons Savers Mild Coloured Cheddar which contained 28% less salt at 1.44g/100g.

The charity said the findings proved that salt was unnecessary in such high amounts and that salt reduction was achievable to benefit the nine in 10 people who bought and consumed cheddar regularly.

On average, own-brand cheese was lower in salt than branded equivalents.

Morrisons had the lowest average salt level across all retailers at 1.61g/100g, while cheesemakers Saputo Dairy, which produces Cathedral City, had one of the highest average salt contents at 1.83g/100g, according to the findings.

In 2012, the average salt content of cheddar and similar cheese was 1.68g/100g, compared to 1.70g/100g in 2023.

Action on Salt acknowledged that many of the cheeses currently available fell below the maximum salt target set in 2020 by the Department of Health and Social Care, to be achieved by the end of 2024.

But it said the large variations in salt and the lack of any significant reductions since 2012 “make it clear that the targets are far too lenient”.

Sonia Pombo, a registered nutritionist and campaign lead at Action on Salt, said: “As a nation, we are all eating far too much salt, much of which is already added by the food industry in everyday family favourites such as cheese and risks raising our blood pressure and impacting our health.

“The level of salt in some of these products is simply unnecessary and completely undermines the work of some more responsible businesses. It’s therefore vital that our government puts our health first and sets the wheels in motion for more stringent salt reduction targets beyond 2024.”

Graham MacGregor, professor of cardiovascular medicine at Queen Mary University of London and Action on Salt chairman, said: “Reducing salt is the most cost-effective measure to lower blood pressure and reduce the number of people suffering from strokes and heart disease and life-changing disabilities associated with this – all of which is completely avoidable.

According to the Department of Health & Social Care, each gram per day reduction in population salt intake saves more than 4,000 premature deaths per year.

“And yet, the government do little to help the public in reducing their salt intake and should force the food industry to use much less salt in their products, with strictly enforced targets.”