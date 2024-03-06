Baby formula price cuts announced as supermarkets ramp up competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Baby formula price cuts announced as supermarkets ramp up competition

By Press Association
Tesco has announced baby formula price cuts (PA)
Tesco has announced baby formula price cuts (PA)

Tesco has announced further price cuts on baby formula as supermarkets ramp up competition on the products.

The retailer is reducing the price of 1.2kg tubs of Aptamil baby formula by £1 to £16 and 1.2kg boxes of Cow & Gate by 50p to £12, in a move it claims is making both types “cheaper per kg than any other major UK supermarket”.

Other price cuts include 800g tubs of SMA Little Steps infant formula from £9.75 to £7.95, and Cow & Gate 2 follow on milk 800g tubs falling from £10.50 to £9.65.

Tesco chief commercial officer Ashwin Prasad said: “We’re very focused on reducing the cost of the weekly shop for our customers, and we know that it can be particularly tough for those with young families who have all those additional expenses that come with welcoming a new baby.

“That’s why, today, we have cut the prices of baby milk formula across different pack sizes and brands to help those new parents who need to buy milk formula stretch their budgets a little further.”

The competition watchdog launched a probe into the supply of baby formula milk late last month after it found prices had soared by 25% in the past two years.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it has begun a market study into formula supply following findings last November of an initial review into the sector.

Baby formula
A number of supermarkets have reduced the price of baby milk (Alamy/PA)

It said last autumn that the baby formula market was highly concentrated, with just two companies accounting for 85% of sales.

This meant few parents had switched as prices rose, with the CMA revealing infant formula prices were up by a quarter on average over two years.

It found parents could save more than £500 over the first year of a baby’s life by buying cheaper formula options.

The CMA said while prices of some products had fallen since November, they remained “at historically high levels”.

The market study will look to gather evidence on consumer behaviour, the role of regulation in the market and features of the formula market, such as barriers to entry and expansion.

The CMA plans to produce a final report in September.

If it finds there are problems in the market, it could take actions including recommending new regulations over how formula is marketed or on the information given to parents to help them choose formula brands.

In January, Asda and Tesco followed Iceland in reducing the cost of Aptamil after manufacturer Danone agreed to a 7% price cut to retailers.

Asda also said it would let customers pay for baby formula using their rewards scheme vouchers for the first time.