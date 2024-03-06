Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham handed two-match ban for red card at Valencia

Jude Bellingham has been suspended for Real Madrid’s next two league matches after his red card against Valencia at the weekend.

The 20-year-old England midfielder was sent off after he remonstrated with referee Jesus Gil Manzano, who blew for full-time seconds before Bellingham headed in what would have been a winner for Real.

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) competitions committee confirmed Bellingham had been banned for two matches for “attitudes of contempt or disregard towards referees, directors or sports authorities”.

It confirmed Bellingham had also been fined 600 euros (£513), with his club fined 700 euros.

Gil Manzano brandishes the red card to Bellingham (Jose Breton/AP)

He will now miss the league matches at home to Celta Vigo on Sunday and away to Osasuna on Saturday, March 16.

When asked about the incident, Real head coach Carlo Ancelotti said: “I haven’t spoken to him, I don’t need to speak to him about it. He is doing very well.

“What happened the other day, the red card was wrong. He had a bit of frustration, but he didn’t make any kind of insult.”

The clock stood at 98 minutes 40 seconds when Gil Manzano blew for full-time, with seven minutes added time having been indicated by the board.