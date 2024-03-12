Heathrow launches renewable biofuel breakfast

A breakfast cooked with oil that is then recycled into renewable biofuels is being offered to passengers at Heathrow Airport.

The west London airport said it has partnered with chef Heston Blumenthal’s The Perfectionists’ Cafe in Terminal 2 to create the full English, which it has named the Fly Up.

The £15.95 meal is aimed at raising awareness of sustainable aviation fuel (Saf), which the sector hopes will play a key role in it reaching net zero for carbon emissions by 2050.

A survey commissioned by Heathrow indicated that only 14% of UK adults have heard of Saf.

Saf is made from sustainable sources such as agricultural waste and used cooking oil, meaning its production involves using about 70% less carbon.

It can be used in jet engines to a maximum blend of 50% with kerosene without the need for any modifications.

Saf is currently several times more expensive to produce than conventional jet fuel.

Virgin Atlantic operated the first transatlantic flight by a commercial airline using 100% Saf from Heathrow to New York in November last year.

Heathrow has set a goal for 11% of jet fuel used at the airport to be Saf by 2030.

It operates an incentive scheme which halves the price gap between conventional jet fuel and Saf to make the latter more affordable to airlines.

Matt Gorman, director of carbon at Heathrow, said the Fly Up “not only gives passengers a delicious start to the day but will raise awareness about Saf and its potential to transform this industry”.

He went on: “By demonstrating how cooking oils can be converted into biofuels, we want people to understand how Saf is a real solution to decarbonise aviation and show how we’re continuing our mission to get to net zero by 2050.

“We know that having the right Government policies in place is crucial to making this shift happen.

“We need a mandate for Saf use, as well as a price support mechanism, to de-risk and incentivise investment in UK Saf facilities.”

Carlos Santos, head chef at The Perfectionists’ Cafe said: “This is an exciting partnership that we are thrilled to be part of.

“The Fly Up is made up of the best of British ingredients. It’s a breakfast we’re proud of, and even more so as it signifies a positive step towards a more sustainable future for air travel.”

– Heathrow’s survey of 2,000 UK adults was carried out in February by research company Opinium.