Heathrow launches renewable biofuel breakfast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Heathrow launches renewable biofuel breakfast

By Press Association
A breakfast cooked with oil that is then recycled into renewable biofuels is being offered to passengers at Heathrow Airport (David Parry/PA)
A breakfast cooked with oil that is then recycled into renewable biofuels is being offered to passengers at Heathrow Airport (David Parry/PA)

A breakfast cooked with oil that is then recycled into renewable biofuels is being offered to passengers at Heathrow Airport.

The west London airport said it has partnered with chef Heston Blumenthal’s The Perfectionists’ Cafe in Terminal 2 to create the full English, which it has named the Fly Up.

The £15.95 meal is aimed at raising awareness of sustainable aviation fuel (Saf), which the sector hopes will play a key role in it reaching net zero for carbon emissions by 2050.

A survey commissioned by Heathrow indicated that only 14% of UK adults have heard of Saf.

Saf is made from sustainable sources such as agricultural waste and used cooking oil, meaning its production involves using about 70% less carbon.

It can be used in jet engines to a maximum blend of 50% with kerosene without the need for any modifications.

Saf is currently several times more expensive to produce than conventional jet fuel.

Virgin Atlantic operated the first transatlantic flight by a commercial airline using 100% Saf from Heathrow to New York in November last year.

Heathrow Airport’s Fly Up meal
The Fly Up meal is aimed at raising awareness of sustainable aviation fuel (Matt Alexander/PA)

Heathrow has set a goal for 11% of jet fuel used at the airport to be Saf by 2030.

It operates an incentive scheme which halves the price gap between conventional jet fuel and Saf to make the latter more affordable to airlines.

Matt Gorman, director of carbon at Heathrow, said the Fly Up “not only gives passengers a delicious start to the day but will raise awareness about Saf and its potential to transform this industry”.

He went on: “By demonstrating how cooking oils can be converted into biofuels, we want people to understand how Saf is a real solution to decarbonise aviation and show how we’re continuing our mission to get to net zero by 2050.

“We know that having the right Government policies in place is crucial to making this shift happen.

“We need a mandate for Saf use, as well as a price support mechanism, to de-risk and incentivise investment in UK Saf facilities.”

Carlos Santos, head chef at The Perfectionists’ Cafe said: “This is an exciting partnership that we are thrilled to be part of.

“The Fly Up is made up of the best of British ingredients. It’s a breakfast we’re proud of, and even more so as it signifies a positive step towards a more sustainable future for air travel.”

– Heathrow’s survey of 2,000 UK adults was carried out in February by research company Opinium.