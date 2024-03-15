Chinese retailer JD scraps takeover approach for Currys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Chinese retailer JD scraps takeover approach for Currys

By Press Association
A second potential buyer for electricals giant Currys has walked away from takeover talks (Currys/PA)
A second potential buyer for electricals giant Currys has walked away from takeover talks (Currys/PA)

A second potential buyer for electricals giant Currys has walked away from takeover talks, putting the brakes on a possible bidding battle.

Chinese online retailer JD.com said it did not intend on making an offer to buy the retailer.

It had been in the early stages of considering a bid, which could have been for the entire business, but said that “following careful consideration” it no longer plans to do so.

A top US suitor pulled out of talks with Currys on Monday.

Elliott Advisors, which owns bookseller Waterstones, had made two proposed offers for the company, the second of which valued it at about £757 million.

But the investment management group said Currys rejected multiple attempts to engage with the board, so it would not be making a third bid.

It means there are no remaining firms known to be eyeing the business for a takeover.

Currys workers deliver a washing machine
Currys rejected two takeover approaches from investment management firm Elliott Advisors (Currys/PA)

The bid interest came at a time that Currys is undergoing an overhaul to focus on its core UK and Ireland business.

It struck a deal last year to sell its Greek and Cypriot arm for 200 million euro (£157 million) and has been taking action to turn around its loss-making Nordics division.

Meanwhile, the retailer flagged a tough trading environment at the start of the year, with sales dipping over the crucial Christmas period as some consumers continued to make cutbacks.

The use of flexible credit options reached a record high with about a fifth of all purchases being made with credit, it revealed.

Shares in Currys were down by about 6% on Friday afternoon.