Star Wars Millennium Falcon coins coming to a purse near you

The Millennium Falcon has landed on a 50p coin, as the Royal Mint has unveiled its latest collectable Star Wars coins and bullion bars.

Following the success of an initial Star Wars coin series, the second series is dedicated to the franchise’s vehicles.

Collectors and fans will enjoy a feature on the coin depicting a silhouette of the Millennium Falcon and the Rebel Alliance Starbird symbol, the Mint said.

The feature tilts in the light to reveal symbols.

The Royal Mint’s bullion bar designs feature Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Han Solo (Royal Mint/PA)

Other coins launching in 2024 will showcase the TIE Fighter, X-Wing, and Death Star II.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “We are delighted to celebrate the Star Wars franchise’s numismatic return with a series of coins dedicated to its iconic vehicles.

“We are excited to enthuse new and existing coin collectors across the world and capture the imaginations of Star Wars’ thriving fan base.”

Fans will also soon be able to purchase Royal Mint bullion bars inspired by the Star Wars galaxy.

Available in fine gold and silver editions, the first design features Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Han Solo.

Andrew Dickey, director of precious metals at the Royal Mint, said: “The Royal Mint’s launch of the Star Wars bullion bars is particularly exciting as iconic characters of the Skywalker Saga have inspired designs that feature on bullion bars for the very first time.”

The Millennium Falcon coin, which comes in a 50p and ounce range, will be available to purchase from the Royal Mint’s website at 9am on Monday March 18.

Customers will also be able to secure all four coins on Monday and they will be sent out as and when the coins in the range are released.

Prices range from £11 for a brilliant, uncirculated Millennium Falcon 50p and £20 for a colour version to £2,770 for a gold proof coin.

The Mint said that the bullion bars will launch in time for Star Wars Day on May 4 and prices will depend on live, precious metal prices.