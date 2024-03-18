Star Wars Millennium Falcon coins coming to a purse near you

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Star Wars Millennium Falcon coins coming to a purse near you

By Press Association
The second series of Star Wars coins is dedicated to the franchise’s vehicles, the Royal Mint said (Royal Mint/PA)
The Millennium Falcon has landed on a 50p coin, as the Royal Mint has unveiled its latest collectable Star Wars coins and bullion bars.

Following the success of an initial Star Wars coin series, the second series is dedicated to the franchise’s vehicles.

Collectors and fans will enjoy a feature on the coin depicting a silhouette of the Millennium Falcon and the Rebel Alliance Starbird symbol, the Mint said.

The feature tilts in the light to reveal symbols.

Royal Mint bullion bars
The Royal Mint’s bullion bar designs feature Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Han Solo (Royal Mint/PA)

Other coins launching in 2024 will showcase the TIE Fighter, X-Wing, and Death Star II.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “We are delighted to celebrate the Star Wars franchise’s numismatic return with a series of coins dedicated to its iconic vehicles.

“We are excited to enthuse new and existing coin collectors across the world and capture the imaginations of Star Wars’ thriving fan base.”

Fans will also soon be able to purchase Royal Mint bullion bars inspired by the Star Wars galaxy.

Available in fine gold and silver editions, the first design features Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Han Solo.

Andrew Dickey, director of precious metals at the Royal Mint, said: “The Royal Mint’s launch of the Star Wars bullion bars is particularly exciting as iconic characters of the Skywalker Saga have inspired designs that feature on bullion bars for the very first time.”

The Millennium Falcon coin, which comes in a 50p and ounce range, will be available to purchase from the Royal Mint’s website at 9am on Monday March 18.

Customers will also be able to secure all four coins on Monday and they will be sent out as and when the coins in the range are released.

Prices range from £11 for a brilliant, uncirculated Millennium Falcon 50p and £20 for a colour version to £2,770 for a gold proof coin.

The Mint said that the bullion bars will launch in time for Star Wars Day on May 4 and prices will depend on live, precious metal prices.