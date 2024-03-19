Close to 1,000 jobs at risk as Ted Baker set to call in administrators

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Close to 1,000 jobs at risk as Ted Baker set to call in administrators

By Press Association
Ted Baker employs around 975 people. (Mikael Buck/PA)
Hundreds of jobs could be at risk as the owner of Ted Baker filed a motion to appoint administrators to the ailing high street retailer.

Authentic Brands Group said that there had been “damage” done during a partnership with Dutch firm AARC Group, which ran Ted Baker’s shops and online business in Europe.

No Ordinary Designer Label (NODL), the company which trades as Ted Baker, walked away from the AARC deal in January after it claimed its partner had failed to meet its promise to inject cash into the business.

Authentic, which bought Ted Baker in 2022, said that the business had built up “a significant level of arrears”.

NODL has around 975 employees and runs more than 80 shops and concessions in the UK.

In its statement, Authentic did not say whether any shops or jobs would be lost in the likely administration.

“Despite our tireless efforts, the damage done during a period under AARC in which NODL built up a significant level of arrears was too much to overcome,” said Authentic’s chief strategy and transition officer John McNamara.

“We wish that there could have been a better outcome for the Ted Baker employees and stakeholders. It is hopefully some consolation for customers that NODL will continue to trade online and in stores.

“We remain focused on securing a new partner to uphold and grow the Ted Baker brand in the UK and Europe where it began.”

Authentic, which also owns Reebok and Juicy Couture, agreed a £211 million deal to buy Ted Baker off the stock exchange in August 2022.

The deal was less than had been considered by Authentic earlier in the year when other potential suitors were circling the fashion brand.

It came after years of turmoil at the group. In 2019, Ted Baker business parted ways with its founder Ray Kelvin after allegations of harassment.

Mr Kelvin, who denied allegations of misconduct, was at the time accused of enforcing a “hugging” culture at the company, massaging employees, kissing their ears and asking someone to sit on his lap.

At that point, he had been with the company since founding it 32 years earlier.