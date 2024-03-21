Direct Line targets £100m yearly savings as it accelerates digital shift

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Direct Line targets £100m yearly savings as it accelerates digital shift

By Press Association
Car insurance giant Direct Line said it is aiming to simplify ‘operational complexity’ (PA)
Direct Line has said it plans to cut costs by more than £100 million a year as it shifts to automation and strengthens its digital channels, after rejecting a takeover approach from a rival insurer.

The car insurance giant said the savings will come from technology and digitisation initiatives and from simplifying the group’s structure.

It already has an online claims hub for motor customers and a car management app launched last year.

The company also said it plans on “simplifying operational complexity” and “right-sizing support functions”.

It has not given any details about whether this could lead to job cuts but boss Adam Winslow said the firm will talk to staff first.

It is aiming to make the yearly savings by the end of 2025.

Direct Line revealed in its results that it returned to a pre-tax profit last year after a more turbulent period for the group, as it was hit by higher motor cover claims amid colder weather and rising costs.

It reported a pre-tax profit of £277 million for 2023, up from a loss of £302 million the previous year, driven by the sale of its brokered commercial business.

But its operating loss widened to £190 million from a loss of £6 million in 2022.

Gross written premiums, meaning the total amount paid by customers who have an insurance policy, surged by more than a quarter year on year to £3.1 billion, helped by higher prices.

The new boss of the car insurance giant said it had “not always managed volatile market conditions successfully in recent years”.

Mr Winslow, who took over as chief executive earlier this month, said: “While the picture has improved, we need to do more to drive performance and we have identified immediate actions we can take in 2024 to create value”, which he said include reducing its cost base.

Direct Line rejected two takeover approaches from Belgium-based rival Ageas earlier this month.

The higher potential offer valued the business at around £3.1 billion, but Direct Line said it thought the bid was “uncertain, unattractive, and that it significantly undervalues” the firm.

It said it is “confident” in its “standalone prospects”.