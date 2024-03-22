Vodafone-Three merger could lead to higher prices, warns competition watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vodafone-Three merger could lead to higher prices, warns competition watchdog

By Press Association
Vodafone’s plan to merge with Three could face an in-depth investigation, the competition watchdog has said (Rui Vieira/PA)
The proposed merger between mobile networks Vodafone and Three could lead to “higher prices” and “reduced quality” for customers, the competition watchdog has warned.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the deal will now face an in-depth investigation unless both companies can soon address their worries.

Vodafone and Three first announced the £15 billion merger last summer. It would create the UK’s largest mobile phone network.

The two mobile firms have argued the deal will allow them to increase investment and better compete with major rivals, EE operator BT and Virgin Media-O2.

However, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched an initial phase 1 investigation into the move in January and said on Friday it has concerns over the impact of two the UK’s four largest mobile firms merging.

It is “concerned the deal … could lead to mobile customers facing higher prices and reduced quality”.

The regulator said it found in its initial probe that the two companies are important alternatives for mobile customers and combining these two businesses will reduce rivalry between mobile operators to win new customers.

Julie Bon, Phase 1 decision-maker for this case at the CMA, said: “Whilst Vodafone and Three have made a number of claims about how their deal is good for competition and investment, the CMA has not seen sufficient evidence to date to back these claims.

“Our initial assessment of this deal has identified concerns which could lead to higher prices for customers and lower investment in UK mobile networks.

“These warrant an in-depth investigation unless Vodafone and Three can come forward with solutions.”

The watchdog also raised concerns that the deal “may make it difficult” for smaller mobile operators such Sky Mobile, Lebara and Lyca Mobile to negotiate good deals for their own customers, by reducing the number of mobile network operators who will host them.

Shop sign stock
Vodafone agreed to buy Three from CK Hutchison last summer (Nick Ansell/PA)

Vodafone and Three have said they will review the CMA’s concerns and will “engage constructively” with the regulator.

Vodafone UK chief executive officer Ahmed Essam said: “Having reached this important milestone, we look forward to working with the independent panel on the phase two process.

“By merging our two companies, we will be able to invest £11 billion to help the UK realise its ambitions to be a world leader in next-generation 5G technology and increase competition across the industry.

“This transaction will create an operator with the scale required to take on BT/EE and Virgin Media-O2, give MVNOs (mobile virtual network operators) greater choice in the wholesale market and is in the wider interests of customers, competition and the country.”

Three UK chief executive officer Robert Finnegan said: “The current market structure is holding the UK back, which is not good for customers or competition.

“By creating a third player with the necessary scale to invest, the combination of our two companies will deliver one of Europe’s most advanced networks and move the UK into the digital fast lane, benefiting customers from day one.”