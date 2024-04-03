10 new prospective renters for each available property in February – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
10 new prospective renters for each available property in February – report

By Press Association
Propertymark said demand continues to outstrip supply in the rental market (Peter Byrne/PA)
Around 10 new prospective rental sector tenants were registered for each available property in February, according to a property professionals’ body.

Although the average number of new applicants registered per agency branch decreased in February 2024, a reduction in stock levels has meant that demand continues to outstrip supply, Propertymark said.

Rental arrears remained fairly static in February 2024, the report said.

Nathan Emerson, Propertymark chief executive said: “In the residential lettings sector, tenant demand has marginally decreased.

“However, stock levels have also decreased and overall, demand continues to outpace supply, in fact, there were around 10 new applicants registered in February for each available property.

“Rents continue to fluctuate by location and property type, although there are some signs of stabilisation.”

The report is based on responses to a monthly survey of Propertymark member agents across the UK.

The findings were released as trade association UK Finance said that the value of new buy-to-let lending for the UK in the fourth quarter of 2023 was £6.3 billion – a 55.4% fall compared with the same quarter in the previous year.

In signs of mounting costs for landlords, the average interest rate across all new buy-to-let loans in the UK jumped to 5.70% in the fourth quarter of 2023, up from just under 3.67% a year earlier.

As 2023 drew to a close, there were 13,570 buy-to-let mortgages in arrears greater than 2.5% of the outstanding balance – 123.9% higher than in the same quarter a year previously.

Buy-to-let repossessions were 56.3% higher than a year earlier in the fourth quarter of 2023, with around 500 cases recorded.

A blog on the UK Finance website said: “With higher rates reducing profitability, we have seen weaker demand for new BTL (buy-to-let) loans for house purchase, starkly reflected in the value of new BTL house purchases falling 56% in (the fourth quarter of) 2023 compared with the final quarter of 2022.

“At £1.8 billion this was, excluding the housing market shutdown during the early pandemic months, the lowest level of activity since 2013.”

The blog, jointly written by Ermir Selmani, analyst, data and research at UK Finance and Ronnell Reffell, manager, mortgages policy at UK Finance, continued: “Just 0.68% of all BTL mortgages are in arrears – this is lower than in the residential sector, as it has been for many years.

“Mortgage lenders remain prepared to support landlords struggling with mortgage payments – offering forbearance tailored to the individual landlord’s circumstances. It is, therefore, vital that landlords reach out to their lender as soon as possible if concerned about their payments.

“Despite the current challenges facing the sector, rental demand remains strong, and most landlords are showing resilience.”