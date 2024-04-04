Easter provided ‘flicker of hope’ for retailers, says industry body

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

Easter provided ‘flicker of hope’ for retailers, says industry body

By Press Association
The retail industry said Easter slightly boosted footfall in March (PA)


Retailers received a “flicker of hope” with the best shopping traffic since November, an industry body has said.

While shopper footfall fell in March for the sixth consecutive month, the decrease was just 9% year-on-year (YoY), compared to a 3.2% fall in February.

The March rate is better than the UK’s average decrease of 1.3%, data from the SRC-Sensormatic IQ shows.

Experts at the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) said it is likely the combination of Easter and school holidays “buoyed” foot traffic.

But retailers were warned the “choppy nature” of footfall recovery shows consumer confidence is yet to fully turn a corner.

The figures show improvements for Edinburgh, with footfall increasing 2.9% year-on-year, while Glasgow decreased by 1.8% – which was its best performance since July.

Shopping centre footfall generally decreased by 0.9% last month, 0.1 percentage points better than February.

David Lonsdale, director of the SRC, said: “Visits to Scotland’s retail destinations fell for a sixth successive month in March, however this decline was small and overall was the least-worst monthly footfall figure witnessed since November.

“The early Easter and school holidays buoyed foot traffic, providing a flicker of hope for Scottish stores as spring approaches.

“The improvement was felt across all retail destinations. Glasgow had its best performance since last July and Edinburgh recorded a solid month of footfall growth.

“Shopper footfall and the health of our broader economy is highly dependent on what happens to consumer spending. The continued growth in real wages and easing shop price inflation should help support demand, as should the council tax freeze and cuts in employee national insurance contributions.

“However, whether this translates into a greater propensity to spend in stores remains to be seen.

“At the same time, retailers themselves have to balance this against their own outgoings, which continue to spiral notably with the above inflation hike in property taxes.”

Andy Sumpter, retail consultant for Sensormatic Solutions, said: “An early, high-performing Easter helped put a spring in shoppers’ steps and this, combined with a boost from Mother’s Day and ambient store visits from school holidays, drove up shopper traffic numbers in March to improve on what was a rather muted footfall performance in February.

“While retailers will have welcomed the seasonal uplift in store visits last month, the choppy nature of footfall recovery we’ve seen over the past few months indicates that consumer confidence is yet to fully turn a corner, meaning we may see a bumpy recovery in shopper traffic in the months ahead.”