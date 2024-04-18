Sales rise at Dunelm but spending ‘remains under pressure’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Sales rise at Dunelm but spending ‘remains under pressure’

By Press Association
Homeware and furnishing retailer Dunelm has reported 3% rise in sales (Alamy/PA)
The boss of Dunelm has said consumer spending “remains under pressure” despite the homewares retailer revealing growth over the past quarter.

Shares in Dunelm Group dipped in early trading after the company highlighted the “challenging sales environment”.

The retailer told investors on Thursday that sales grew by 3% to £435 million over the 13 weeks to March 30, with growth accelerating from the previous quarter.

Nick Wilkinson, chief executive officer of the Leicester-based firm, said: “We have delivered a resilient performance in Q3, with continued volume-based sales growth through a period of more challenging and volatile market conditions.

“Whilst discretionary spend remains under pressure, our relevant and attractive product offer continues to resonate with customers as they shop across our broad ranges to find quality and value for all areas of the home.”

Dunelm has 183 shops across the UK (Dunelm/PA)

Dunelm said it was supported by a rise in sales volumes, with shoppers purchasing more products as inflation across the sector eases.

However, it added that the homeware and furniture markets continue to be “challenging”.

“As has been widely reported, trading conditions have continued to be volatile with March in particular seeing softer levels of demand,” the company said.

Dunelm said trading for the year is set to be in line with targets for the year, but expects full-year profit margins to be ahead of guidance as it manages the potential impact of extra shipping costs linked to disruption in the Red Sea.

The retailer, which has 183 UK stores, also pointed towards “signs that the outlook for UK consumers may be easing in some areas”.

Mr Wilkinson added: “Looking ahead, we are excited about strengthening our customer offer, and the breadth of growth opportunities this presents.

“Consumer behaviour continues to be difficult to predict, however we remain confident in our ability to navigate current conditions whilst delivering further sustainable growth and market share gains.”