Fast Food: Restaurant chain boss to run marathon around London shops

By Press Association
Tortilla (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tortilla (Mike Egerton/PA)

The new boss of restaurant chain Tortilla is to run a marathon across London in a bid to visit its shops across the capital.

Andy Naylor, who was appointed chief executive officer of the Mexican brand last month, said he had planned to run Sunday’s London Marathon but just missed the ballot entry deadline.

However, he decided he would instead cover the distance and check into its raft of high street shops at the same time.

On Friday, Mr Naylor will run slightly over the marathon distance, a total of 28.1 miles, from Camden around central London and then to Islington, popping into its 21 Tortilla and Chilango restaurants in the area.

Tortilla chief executive officer Andy Naylor
Tortilla chief executive officer Andy Naylor (Andy Naylor/PA)

He told the PA news agency he hopes the run will help to spark extra enthusiasm across the group’s workforce.

He said: “A few colleagues have said they will hopefully be joining me on the route.

“Even if I just get to spend five minutes at each location, it will be really good to see everyone and see the enthusiasm around the business.

“The fact I can do this highlights how strong we are in London and we have a really positive story here.”

The run comes days before thousands of runners are set to race across the capital in the 44th edition of the run.

From Camden, Mr Naylor will then run to restaurants in Finchley Road, Hammersmith, Westfield, Oxford Circus, Euston, Kings Cross, Russell Square, Chancery Lane, Brewer St, Soho, Victoria, Strand, Southwark, London Bridge, Leadenhall, London Wall, Spitalfields, Dalston and finally Islington.

Mr Naylor added: “We have some excellent people in the business and it’s great to feel the energy as we discuss our exciting plans for the future.

“With our headquarters based in London and the buzz around the marathon, I thought what better way to show our London crew the love than by recreating our very own burrito marathon.”