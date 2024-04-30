Metro Bank turnaround sees it win back savings customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Metro Bank turnaround sees it win back savings customers

By Press Association
Metro Bank branch opening times have been reduced (PA)
Metro Bank branch opening times have been reduced (PA)

Metro Bank has revealed first quarter lending slumped by nearly 10% but it notched up a hike in savings thanks to turnaround efforts launched in the wake of last year’s funding crisis.

The troubled high street lender reported total lending of £11.8 billion in the three months to March 31, down 9% from £12.9 billion a year ago as it switched focus to more profitable specialist mortgages and commercial loans.

Total deposits rose 4% year-on-year to £16.2 billion after it launched a campaign to win back savers with attractive interest rates following outflows of cash amid fears over its future last October.

The group secured a £925 million rescue funding deal with shareholders last autumn and has since launched a cost-cutting plan that will end its seven-day-a-week trading and see jobs axed.

It announced in March that it was cutting around 1,000 roles, with more job losses possible, as it looks to trim annual costs by £50 million, with another £30 million due to be made in savings by the end of 2024.

The bank added that from March 29 all of its 76 stores will no longer open on Sundays or bank holidays and opening hours will be cut.

Reporting first quarter figures on Tuesday, chief executive Daniel Frumkin said he was “confident that financial results will continue to improve”.

The group is now taking its foot off the pedal in terms of attracting new savers and is focusing more on less costly deposit rates, which saw deposits fall by more than £200 million in March.

Mr Frumkin said: “Following the successful deposit campaign launched in the fourth quarter, we have implemented our plans to reduce cost of deposits… this led to a modest reduction of higher-cost deposits in March.”

He added: “Based on performance in the first quarter we remain confident that financial results will continue to improve throughout 2024.”

Under its branch opening hours overhaul, the group said last month that the bulk of its branches – 44 sites – will only be open
five days a week, from Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 5pm.

The remaining 32 stores will be open six days a week, from 9.30am to 5pm on Monday to Friday, and 11am to 4pm on Saturdays.

Metro Bank branches were previously open from 8.30am until 6pm from Monday to Saturday and 11am to 5pm on Sunday.

Metro Bank has said it would not close any of its branches, with plans to open at least another 11 sites, mainly across the North of England.