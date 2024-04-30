Santander UK profit drops and mortgage lending shrinks amid price war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Santander UK profit drops and mortgage lending shrinks amid price war

By Press Association
Santander UK has revealed a 29% drop in profits (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Santander UK has revealed a 29% drop in profits, as mortgage lending shrank and the bank said it passed on higher interest rates to savers.

The UK arm of the Spanish banking giant reported a pre-tax profit of £391 million for the first three months of the year, down 29% from the £547 million posted this time last year.

Its net interest income, meaning the difference between the interest it generates from loans and pays out to savers, was down 11% year on year.

Santander said this was primarily due to it costing more to hold customer cash after it raised savings rates.

It also reported a £2.5 billion decline in mortgage lending since the end of last year.

The bank said it decided to prioritise profitability and to “optimise balance sheet returns”, which resulted in lower mortgage lending and a slight drop in customer deposits.

Competition among lenders to offer better mortgage deals ramped up for UK lenders during 2023, with many homeowners shopping around to find a cheaper loan.

Lenders such as Santander have also stressed that they have strict affordability tests for mortgages so that they are only lending to borrowers who can sustain higher interest rates.

High street rivals Lloyds, Barclays and NatWest all reported a drop in earnings compared with last year when interest rates peaked.

Meanwhile, Santander provided a cheerier outlook for parts of the UK economy.

New forecasts show that average UK house prices could rise 3% this year, and continue inching higher over the next five years.

It is also expecting the rate of unemployment to peak at 4.4% in 2025, lower than previous projections.

However, in a scenario where inflation remains stubbornly high and interest rates rise further, house prices could tumble in the next two years and unemployment could spike, according to the bank’s forecast.

This is because it would mean cost-of-living pressures prevail, therefore weakening consumer demand.

Mike Regnier, Santander UK’s chief executive, said: “The recent fall in the rate of inflation will be welcomed by our customers who continue to face cost-of-living pressures.

“Our prudent approach to risk and targeted support has meant that in a challenging environment, levels of arrears have remained low.”

Meanwhile, the wider Madrid-based Banco Santander group reported a profit of 2.9 billion euros (£2.5 billion), 11% higher than the previous year.

Executive chair Ana Botin said it had been a “very strong start to the year” for the banking group.