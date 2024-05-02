Shell reveals better-than-forecast earnings amid pressure over climate goals

Shell has unveiled further returns for shareholders after better-than-expected earnings as the oil giant faces mounting investor pressure over its actions to tackle climate change.

The group reported underlying earnings of 7.7 billion US dollars (£6.1 billion) for the first three months of 2024, down from 9.6 billion US dollars (£7.7 billion) a year earlier.

But the result was better than forecast and 6% higher than earnings in the previous quarter.

The FTSE 100 firm announced another 3.5 billion US dollars (£2.8 billion) in share buybacks for the second quarter, on top of the 3.5 billion US dollars (£2.8 billion) completed in the final three months of 2023.

The figures come ahead of what is expected to be a bruising annual general meeting on May 21, with a group of major investors in Shell calling for the group to take further action on emissions and climate change.

The investors – led by activist shareholder Follow This and including the likes of Amundi and Axa Investment Managers – have filed a resolution ahead of the AGM urging the company to align its greenhouse gas emissions targets with the Paris Agreement.

In a letter to shareholders on Thursday, they asked other investors to back the resolution and send a “strong signal” to the industry.

Sinead Gorman, Shell’s chief financial officer, said the group is “looking forward to the annual general meeting in terms of our ability to engage with shareholders”.

She said: “We have been very pleased with the rollout of our energy transition strategy.”

She insisted that, having held discussions, many of Shell’s investors are “seeing it as a company with one strategy”.

“We’re hoping that it plays out well and look forward to the support of our shareholders at the AGM.”

There was also a backlash over Shell’s climate change efforts after its results showed another bumper quarter for earnings and shareholder returns.

The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) think tank said the figures show just 438 million US dollars (£329 million) has been spent on renewables.

Shell's results out just now reveal they made profits of £6.2 billion in Q1. But what did they do with these profits? For every £1 they spent on renewables, they spent £11 transferring cash to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. — IPPR (@IPPR) May 2, 2024

IPPR associate director Dr George Dibb said: “It is crystal clear that, left to its own devices, Shell can’t be trusted to drive the green transition.

“For every £1 they spent on renewables in the last quarter, they spent £11 transferring excess cash to shareholders.

“Even Shell’s marketing budget is bigger than their renewables budget.

“It’s time for the Government to step in and introduce a share buyback tax, so the UK has the funds to deliver a large programme of green investment.”

Shell chief executive Wael Sawan said: “Shell delivered another quarter of strong operational and financial performance, demonstrating our continued focus on delivering more value with less emissions.

“We continue to deliver on our Capital Markets Day targets, giving us the confidence to commence another 3.5 billion US dollar buyback programme for the next three months.”