Shell reveals better-than-forecast earnings amid pressure over climate goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Shell reveals better-than-forecast earnings amid pressure over climate goals

By Press Association
Shell has unveiled further returns for shareholders after better-than-expected earnings as the oil giant faces mounting investor pressure over its action to tackle climate change (Yui Mok/PA)
Shell has unveiled further returns for shareholders after better-than-expected earnings as the oil giant faces mounting investor pressure over its action to tackle climate change (Yui Mok/PA)

Shell has unveiled further returns for shareholders after better-than-expected earnings as the oil giant faces mounting investor pressure over its actions to tackle climate change.

The group reported underlying earnings of 7.7 billion US dollars (£6.1 billion) for the first three months of 2024, down from 9.6 billion US dollars (£7.7 billion) a year earlier.

But the result was better than forecast and 6% higher than earnings in the previous quarter.

The FTSE 100 firm announced another 3.5 billion US dollars (£2.8 billion) in share buybacks for the second quarter, on top of the 3.5 billion US dollars (£2.8 billion) completed in the final three months of 2023.

The figures come ahead of what is expected to be a bruising annual general meeting on May 21, with a group of major investors in Shell calling for the group to take further action on emissions and climate change.

The investors – led by activist shareholder Follow This and including the likes of Amundi and Axa Investment Managers – have filed a resolution ahead of the AGM urging the company to align its greenhouse gas emissions targets with the Paris Agreement.

In a letter to shareholders on Thursday, they asked other investors to back the resolution and send a “strong signal” to the industry.

Sinead Gorman, Shell’s chief financial officer, said the group is “looking forward to the annual general meeting in terms of our ability to engage with shareholders”.

She said: “We have been very pleased with the rollout of our energy transition strategy.”

She insisted that, having held discussions, many of Shell’s investors are “seeing it as a company with one strategy”.

“We’re hoping that it plays out well and look forward to the support of our shareholders at the AGM.”

There was also a backlash over Shell’s climate change efforts after its results showed another bumper quarter for earnings and shareholder returns.

The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) think tank said the figures show just 438 million US dollars (£329 million) has been spent on renewables.

IPPR associate director Dr George Dibb said: “It is crystal clear that, left to its own devices, Shell can’t be trusted to drive the green transition.

“For every £1 they spent on renewables in the last quarter, they spent £11 transferring excess cash to shareholders.

“Even Shell’s marketing budget is bigger than their renewables budget.

“It’s time for the Government to step in and introduce a share buyback tax, so the UK has the funds to deliver a large programme of green investment.”

Shell chief executive Wael Sawan said: “Shell delivered another quarter of strong operational and financial performance, demonstrating our continued focus on delivering more value with less emissions.

“We continue to deliver on our Capital Markets Day targets, giving us the confidence to commence another 3.5 billion US dollar buyback programme for the next three months.”