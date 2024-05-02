TikTok and Universal settle music royalties dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

TikTok and Universal settle music royalties dispute

By Press Association
The dispute had seen a number of major artists have their music withdrawn from TikTok by Universal (PA)
Millions of songs will be restored to TikTok after the social media platform settled a dispute with Universal Music Group over royalties.

The end of the row means users will once again be able to make TikTok videos featuring songs from artists such as Adele, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande, with their return expected in the next two weeks.

The dispute had seen a number of major artists have their music withdrawn from the platform by Universal, after the two firms failed to come to an agreement in contract renewal discussions over payments to artists and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to clone artists and their music.

Users will once again be able to make TikTok videos featuring songs from artists such as Ariana Grande (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

In January, Universal claimed TikTok did not “recognise the fair value” of artists’ songs and accused the social media giant of “refusing to respond to our concerns about AI depriving songwriters from fair compensation or provide assurances that they will not train their AI models on your (artists’) songs”.

But in a joint statement, the two companies said they had now reached a new licensing agreement.

The two firms described it as a “multi-dimensional” deal which would “deliver significant, industry-leading benefits for artists, songwriters and record labels”.

It confirmed “improved remuneration” for artists and songwriters, as well as “industry-leading protections” around AI.

Sir Lucian Grainge, Universal Music Group chief executive, said: “This new chapter in our relationship with TikTok focuses on the value of music, the primacy of human artistry and the welfare of the creative community.

“We look forward to collaborating with the team at TikTok to further the interests of our artists and songwriters and drive innovation in fan engagement while advancing social music monetisation.”

TikTok chief executive Shou Chew said: “Music is an integral part of the TikTok ecosystem and we are pleased to have found a path forward with Universal Music Group.

“We are committed to working together to drive value, discovery and promotion for all of UMG’s amazing artists and songwriters, and deepen their ability to grow, connect and engage with the TikTok community.”