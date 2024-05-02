FTSE 100 ahead of European peers after dollar boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE 100 ahead of European peers after dollar boost

By Press Association
London markets were back on a winning streak on Thursday (Jordan Pettit/PA)
London markets were back on a winning streak on Thursday, outperforming European peers after a strong session for the US dollar.

The FTSE 100 was pulled higher as shares in Standard Chartered soared by nearly 9% after it revealed improved quarterly earnings.

The blue-chip index closed 50.91 points higher, or 0.63%, to 8,172.15.

Standard Chartered told investors that it was continuing to benefit from higher interest rates, which had helped drive an increase in profits that was better than analysts had been expecting.

It also marks a contrast to major UK high street banks who have seen earnings come down from the highs hit during 2023.

Meanwhile, US markets were moving higher after the Federal Reserve said yesterday evening it was keeping interest rates at the same level for longer.

“The chair of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell gave with one hand and took away with the other from a market perspective,” said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

“As the Fed kept rates on hold as expected, Powell largely dismissed any idea they might rise from the current levels despite inflation proving more stubborn than hoped.

“However, he did warn rates would stay higher for longer.”

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones were both 0.5% higher by the time European markets closed.

News on interest rates may have given the dollar a boost, with the pound down 0.25% to 1.25 US dollars. Sterling was also down 0.1% to 1.168 euros.

Germany’s top stock index, the Dax, edged 0.15% lower and in France, the Cac 40 was down 0.88% at close.

A Revolution bar
Revolution Bars Group has confirmed talks over a possible sale with rival Nightcap (Revolution Bars/PA)

In other company news, shares in Revolution Bars jumped higher after the bar chain confirmed it had held talks with rival operator Nightcap over a potential takeover deal.

The company said it had had an “exploratory meeting” with Nightcap, having previously revealed it was considering putting itself up for sale as part of a major restructuring plan.

Shares in Revolution were 13.8% higher at the end of the day.

Shell shares also moved higher after the energy giant unveiled further returns for shareholders, with another 3.5 billion US dollars (£2.8 billion) in share buybacks.

It also said earnings fell by less than feared over the first three months of the year, compared with the same time last year. Its share price was up 1.9% at close.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Standard Chartered, up 61p to 756p, Smurfit Kappa, up 200p to 3,674p, Prudential, up 23.6p to 728.6p, IAG, up 5.25p to 178.3p, and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, up 23.8p to 857.6p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Whitbread, down 98p to 3,001p, Beazley, down 19.5p to 639.5p, Melrose Industries, down 18.2p to 603p, Kingfisher, down 4.4p to 244p, and Glencore, down 7.8p to 458.7p.